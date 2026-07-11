Ramoji Film City Showcases Tourism, Wedding And MICE Offerings At Kolkata Travel Fair
While it is known for its filming locations, Ramoji Film City also offers exciting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues | Reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Kolkata: Ramoji Film City positioned itself as a one-stop destination for leisure, corporate events, and family holidays, showcasing its world-famous film sets, destination wedding venues, and festive tourism experiences at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Kolkata.
Some of the highlights at the venue were the iconic Baahubali set and its upcoming festive carnivals. Officials said that Ramoji Film City not only offers filming locations but also offers MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues.
Speaking at the tourism fair on Friday, Tushar Garg, Senior General Manager of Ramoji Film City, said the facility now offers nearly 100 venues for corporate events, backed by more than 500 hotel rooms, dormitories accommodating over 800 guests, and infrastructure capable of hosting everything, from boardroom meetings to events with 10,000 participants.
"Ramoji Film City is not only a venue for meetings; it is an experience," Garg said. He added that corporate visitors can combine conferences with team-building activities at the Sahas Adventure Park, themed entertainment, cultural programmes, DJ nights, and guided tours of the film city.
Ramoji Film City has also hosted major international events, including concerts by Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman, attracting audiences of around 15,000.
With the wedding season approaching, Ramoji Film City is also promoting itself as a destination wedding venue through its "Sagai to Bidai" (engagement to farewell) concept, allowing families to host every ceremony, from engagement to reception and farewell, at a single location.
Guests can choose from a range of accommodation options, including the five-star Sitara, four-star Tara, Shantiniketan, and Greens Inn, alongside premium villas, budget hotels and glamping tents.
Suraj Sinha, General Manager, Tourism, Ramoji Film City, said more than 3,500 films have been shot at the sprawling complex, including blockbuster productions such as Baahubali, RRR, Kalki, Pushpa and Sooryavansham, giving visitors the opportunity to walk through authentic movie sets.
To coincide with the Durga Puja holiday season, Ramoji Film City will host a special Dussehra to Diwali Carnival from October 15 to November 15. During the festival, the attraction will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, featuring carnival parades, live music, dance performances, cultural programmes, decorative illuminations and family entertainment throughout the day. Children's attractions, including Fundustan, will also be part of the celebrations.
Sinha said the film city offers an ideal two-or three-day holiday option for tourists from West Bengal to spend a day exploring Ramoji Film City and the remaining time discovering Hyderabad.
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