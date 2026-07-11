ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Showcases Tourism, Wedding And MICE Offerings At Kolkata Travel Fair

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City positioned itself as a one-stop destination for leisure, corporate events, and family holidays, showcasing its world-famous film sets, destination wedding venues, and festive tourism experiences at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Kolkata.

Some of the highlights at the venue were the iconic Baahubali set and its upcoming festive carnivals. Officials said that Ramoji Film City not only offers filming locations but also offers MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues.

Speaking at the tourism fair on Friday, Tushar Garg, Senior General Manager of Ramoji Film City, said the facility now offers nearly 100 venues for corporate events, backed by more than 500 hotel rooms, dormitories accommodating over 800 guests, and infrastructure capable of hosting everything, from boardroom meetings to events with 10,000 participants.

"Ramoji Film City is not only a venue for meetings; it is an experience," Garg said. He added that corporate visitors can combine conferences with team-building activities at the Sahas Adventure Park, themed entertainment, cultural programmes, DJ nights, and guided tours of the film city.

Ramoji Film City has also hosted major international events, including concerts by Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman, attracting audiences of around 15,000.