Ramoji Film City Pavilion Emerges As 'Star Attraction' At IITM, Kochi

Ernakulam: The India International Travel Mart (IITM), a premier travel and tourism exhibition, commenced on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra, Kochi, with primary focus on promoting sustainable tourism and future travel trends.

The event features a massive participation of over 100 exhibitors representing more than 15 states and several international destinations. Among the diverse participants, the pavilion of Ramoji Film City (RFC) has emerged as a major centre of attraction among visitors. Marking its debut at the IITM in Kochi, the world’s largest film studio complex has already received an overwhelming response from travel agencies and tour operators.

Alif Hussain, Deputy Manager of Travel Trade and Educational Sales at Ramoji Film City, stated that the pavilion has been bustling with inquiries, particularly regarding the varied tour packages and accommodation facilities.

The promotional focus of Ramoji Film City at the mart covers a wide spectrum, ranging from budget-friendly dormitory stays to high-end luxury hotels.