Ramoji Film City Pavilion Emerges As 'Star Attraction' At IITM, Kochi
It is the film city's debut at the IITM in Kochi and it has already received an overwhelming response from travel agencies and tour operators.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Ernakulam: The India International Travel Mart (IITM), a premier travel and tourism exhibition, commenced on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra, Kochi, with primary focus on promoting sustainable tourism and future travel trends.
The event features a massive participation of over 100 exhibitors representing more than 15 states and several international destinations. Among the diverse participants, the pavilion of Ramoji Film City (RFC) has emerged as a major centre of attraction among visitors. Marking its debut at the IITM in Kochi, the world’s largest film studio complex has already received an overwhelming response from travel agencies and tour operators.
Alif Hussain, Deputy Manager of Travel Trade and Educational Sales at Ramoji Film City, stated that the pavilion has been bustling with inquiries, particularly regarding the varied tour packages and accommodation facilities.
The promotional focus of Ramoji Film City at the mart covers a wide spectrum, ranging from budget-friendly dormitory stays to high-end luxury hotels.
The mart showcases diverse options such as normal day tours, AC luxury tours, and specialized packages for school and college students that include food and accommodation. A significant highlight this year is the introduction of 'Mayalokam,' an attraction featuring intricate miniatures of famous film sets, alongside the newly launched eco-friendly 'Glamping' tents.
Tour operators have shown keen interest in exploring the iconic sets of blockbusters like Baahubali, Pushpa, and Salaar, as well as other major attractions including 'Sahasam'—Asia’s largest adventure park—the Butterfly Park, and the bird park.
Hussain emphasized the importance of the Kerala market, noting that over 35,000 visitors from the state travel to the film city annually. To further strengthen ties with the regional travel industry, the film city has introduced a dedicated travel portal for agencies to manage bookings and commissions with exclusive offers.
At present, the film city is hosting its Winter Fest, which runs until February 1, allowing tourists to enjoy the facilities till 9:00 pm. Beyond the cinematic grandeur of RFC, the India International Travel Mart also features prominent pavilions from states like Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Meghalaya. The three-day event, which serves as a vital networking platform for both the travel trade and the general public, is scheduled to conclude on January 10.
