Ramoji Film City Launches New 10-Room 'Lock N Escape' Mystery Escape Games
The escape games at Ramoji Film City offer visitors a fresh and engaging experience that combines fun, suspense, and teamwork.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new attraction has been launched at Ramoji Film City, offering visitors an exciting and immersive adventure experience. The latest addition, called Lock N Escape - Mystery Escape Games, is designed to give tourists the thrill of being part of Hollywood movies.
India's unique thematic tourism destination, Ramoji Film City, already offers a wide range of entertainment and adventure activities. With the introduction of these new mystery escape games, the management aims to provide visitors with a fresh and engaging experience that combines fun, suspense, and teamwork.
The Lock N Escape - Mystery Escape Games features 10 different themed rooms. According to game director Jai, each room comes with a unique concept and a 15-minute time limit. Participants must solve puzzles, find hidden clues, and complete specific tasks within the given time before moving to the next room.
The rooms have been designed with inspiration from popular Hollywood-style themes. Some of the concepts include Jurassic World-style adventures, Harry Potter-inspired magical settings, mirror illusions, and challenging puzzles. One of the key attractions inside the game is "The Secret Throne", where players search for a hidden key to unlock the next stage.
Jai said the game has been carefully created to keep tourists entertained and fully involved in the experience. "We have arranged scenes inspired by Hollywood movies to make the game more exciting. Each room is different and offers a new challenge. Many mysterious elements require teamwork and smart thinking," Jai explained.
He added that while the challenges may seem difficult at first, children, especially, are enjoying the experience. The game is suitable for people of all age groups and is designed to create a strong sense of adventure and excitement.
Organisers believe that the new attraction will draw more visitors to Film City and add to its reputation as a complete entertainment destination. With cinematic settings, time challenges, and interactive puzzles, the Lock N Escape - Mystery Escape Games promises an unforgettable experience for tourists visiting Ramoji Film City.
