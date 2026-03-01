ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Launches New 10-Room 'Lock N Escape' Mystery Escape Games

Hyderabad: A new attraction has been launched at Ramoji Film City, offering visitors an exciting and immersive adventure experience. The latest addition, called Lock N Escape - Mystery Escape Games, is designed to give tourists the thrill of being part of Hollywood movies.

India's unique thematic tourism destination, Ramoji Film City, already offers a wide range of entertainment and adventure activities. With the introduction of these new mystery escape games, the management aims to provide visitors with a fresh and engaging experience that combines fun, suspense, and teamwork.

The Lock N Escape - Mystery Escape Games features 10 different themed rooms. According to game director Jai, each room comes with a unique concept and a 15-minute time limit. Participants must solve puzzles, find hidden clues, and complete specific tasks within the given time before moving to the next room.