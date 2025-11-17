ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Is The Fourth Wonder Of Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy At Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

Revanth Reddy described Ramoji Film City as the fourth wonder of Hyderabad. "If we talk about the four wonders... in the first row is Charminar, in the second row is Golconda (Fort), in the third row is Hi-Tech City, and in the fourth row is Ramoji Film City, which has brought an identity to Telangana and Hyderabad. The Telugu film industry started with the Nandi Awards back then.. and today has grown to the Oscar Awards.. It is not just the studios built in this area.. Ramoji Film City has also contributed a lot," he said.

"As the family members are running all these companies effectively today, continuing the spirit of Sri Ramoji Rao, they have become a source of pride for Telangana and Hyderabad. Ramoji Film City, ETV and Eenadu are a great honour for Telangana and Hyderabad. The Telangana government will provide full support to take this honour forward," he added.

He was speaking at inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards ceremony held at Ramoji Film City on Sunday. "I wholeheartedly congratulate (Ramoji Group) Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron and his family members for recognising the values ​​and traditions that Sri Ramoji Rao gave to the Telugu people and for inspiring the new generation by presenting awards to those who have excelled in that regard," the Chief Minister said.

"That is why I have said on many occasions.. not only Tollywood and Bollywood... but Hollywood should also come to this state, this city, to Ramoji Film City. If you take a script and come to Ramoji Film City compound... they have concentrated all the skills of all the fields here to the extent that the entire film is completed and left. Ramoji Film City is a masterpiece. Although many tried to create problems for this, Sri Ramoji Rao withstood all of them and made it a source of pride for the state," he added.

He said that he reads Eenadu on a daily basis and also watches ETV News. "Similarly Eenadu has completed 50 years. As soon as I wake up, I read Eenadu and fall asleep watching 'ETV News’. Sri Ramoji Rao made it a habit for the Telugu people. No matter how many newspapers I get in the morning, I will definitely turn to Eenadu headlines. Because it contains useful information. I definitely watch ‘ETV News’ at 9 PM wherever I go. Not only in this city, but wherever I go in the state, I watch it even in the neighbouring countries. Complete news is broadcast on ETV. The spirit of providing the people with the facts of what happened, not their ideas, is seen in Eenadu and ETV," he added.

He said he expected the same kind of co-operation from Vice President CP Radhakrishan as extended by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

"CP Radhakrishnan held the charge as the (Telangana) Governor for three and a half months and provided full cooperation to the Telangana. At that time, as the Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu helped in implementing the promises of the Centre regarding the Telugu states (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)... in solving the problems. Today, we expect the same kind of cooperation from the current Vice President," he added.

The Chief Minister also shared a memory about Sri Ramoji Rao. "I will share an experience I had with Sri Ramoji Rao. The (Andhra Pradesh) assembly elections were held in 2009. There was a month left for the counting of votes. We had done all the calculations that our government would definitely come. If the government comes... naturally, there will be a desire to become ministers. We four friends got together... We told Sri Ramoji Rao that we wanted to meet him and sought his time," he said.

"We came and met. He already understood from our looks that they had come to win ministerial posts. He made us sit down and analysed politics, elections and results. Before we asked, he said, 'I never told (N) Chandrababu (Naidu) to give ministerial posts to so and so. Whoever comes to me, I suggest that they will excel as MLAs rather than ministers. The same advice is given to all four of you. Sri Ramoji Rao is a good host. Even after I became the Chief Minister, he came and served us food and talked about many things. Even when I became the Chief Minister, I thought he would mention some work. But he did not say anything," recalled Revanth Reddy.

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy was elected as MLA from the Kodangal constituency on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.