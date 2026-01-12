Ramoji Film City Deputy Manager Alif Hussain Wins 'Best Brand Storyteller' Award At IITM, Kochi
The RFC pavilion at IITM promoted comprehensive tour packages and focused on educational tourism, featuring stay-and-dine packages for students.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
ERNAKULAM: Ramoji Film City (RFC) made a grand impression at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Kerala's Kochi, securing the prestigious ‘Best Brand Storyteller’ award. The accolade was presented to Alif Hussain, deputy manager, Travel Trade and Educational Sales, at RFC, for his exceptional presentation and engagement with stakeholders during the event.
The IITM, a premier platform for India’s travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, saw participation from over 100 exhibitors representing more than 15 Indian states and several international destinations. Despite being Ramoji Film City’s debut at the mart, its pavilion emerged as a major highlight, drawing significant interest from travel agencies and tour operators.
Hussain was recognised for his effective communication and detailed briefings regarding the diverse offerings at the world’s largest film city. The Ramoji Film City pavilion primarily promoted its comprehensive tour packages, ranging from standard day tours to premium AC luxury experiences. Specific focus was given to educational tourism, featuring stay-and-dine packages for school and college students, with accommodation options spanning from budget-friendly dormitories to high-end luxury hotels.
Speaking at the event, Alif Hussain highlighted that the film city introduces new projects every year to captivate travelers. A major attraction showcased this year was ‘Mayalokam’, a spectacular exhibition of miniature film sets. Additionally, the pavilion introduced eco-friendly ‘glamping tents’, a new trend in sustainable luxury accommodation that piqued the curiosity of travel agents.
Visitors and operators enquired extensively about the iconic film sets of blockbusters like 'Pushpa', 'Baahubali', and 'Salaar'. Other key attractions discussed included the vast gardens, fountains, the ‘Sahasam’ adventure park (one of Asia’s largest), the butterfly park, and various theme parks. Hussain noted that exploring the full extent of Ramoji Film City requires at least a two-day itinerary.
The IITM served as a vital Business-to-Business (B2B) platform, opening doors for collaborations in leisure, adventure, pilgrimage, wedding, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. To support travel partners, the Ramoji Film City offered exclusive deals through its dedicated travel portal.
Currently, the film city is hosting its Winter Fest, which runs until February 1, with extended operating hours until 9 pm. Hussain confirmed a steady influx of both domestic and international tourists during this festive season.
The mart also featured major pavilions from partner states, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir, alongside participation from Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Meghalaya. International presence was strong with representatives from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Nepal, and Bhutan, highlighting the global scale of the event.
