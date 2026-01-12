ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Deputy Manager Alif Hussain Wins 'Best Brand Storyteller' Award At IITM, Kochi

ERNAKULAM: Ramoji Film City (RFC) made a grand impression at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Kerala's Kochi, securing the prestigious ‘Best Brand Storyteller’ award. The accolade was presented to Alif Hussain, deputy manager, Travel Trade and Educational Sales, at RFC, for his exceptional presentation and engagement with stakeholders during the event.

The IITM, a premier platform for India’s travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, saw participation from over 100 exhibitors representing more than 15 Indian states and several international destinations. Despite being Ramoji Film City’s debut at the mart, its pavilion emerged as a major highlight, drawing significant interest from travel agencies and tour operators.

Hussain was recognised for his effective communication and detailed briefings regarding the diverse offerings at the world’s largest film city. The Ramoji Film City pavilion primarily promoted its comprehensive tour packages, ranging from standard day tours to premium AC luxury experiences. Specific focus was given to educational tourism, featuring stay-and-dine packages for school and college students, with accommodation options spanning from budget-friendly dormitories to high-end luxury hotels.

Speaking at the event, Alif Hussain highlighted that the film city introduces new projects every year to captivate travelers. A major attraction showcased this year was ‘Mayalokam’, a spectacular exhibition of miniature film sets. Additionally, the pavilion introduced eco-friendly ‘glamping tents’, a new trend in sustainable luxury accommodation that piqued the curiosity of travel agents.