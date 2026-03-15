ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Dazzles With India's First Of Its Kind Cine Magical Glow Run; Over 2,000 Runners Race For Fun And Fitness

Enthusiastic runners participate in India's first of its kind Cine Magical Glow Run at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

The runners participated in 3, 5, and 10 km categories. Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari and ETV Network Director Poorna Sujay, along with the guests, flagged off the 10 km run along with film actress Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, the chief guest and cricketer Drithi Kesari, the guest of honor on the grand occasion. Senior representatives of Ramoji Film City were also present on the occasion.

Enthusiastic runners participate in India's first of its kind Cine Magical Glow Run at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

The Cine Magical Glow run gave a new experience to the runners. The run, which took place amidst neon lights and exciting DJ music, spread fitness as well as excitement.

Hyderabad: At the iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where actors and stuntmen are usually seen performing for the camera, everyone was a 'hero' on Saturday night as the sprawling film city hosted India's first of its kind Cine Magical Glow Run 2026 with around 2,500 enthusiastic runners immersing themselves in spectacular neon lights to run for fun and fitness.

The 3KM run was flagged off by ETV Bharat Director Brihathi and Krishnaiah Projects Private Limited Director Venkat Akshay. Later, Sujay, Brihathi and Venkat Akshay themselves participated in the run along with the runners.

Lokesh Chaudhary, Rohit and Sunil Kumar won in the 10KM men's category, while D. Kalyani, Manisha and Gaddam Rajeshwari emerged as the top three winners in the 10 KM women's category. Likewise, Love Chaudhary, Hemraj and Navvula Bal won the 5KM men's category, while Prachi Padiyar, Aarti Bhagat and Anjali won the cash prizes in the women's category.

Winners of the Cine Magical Glow Run 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The winner of the 10KM run was awarded Rs 25,000, the runner-up Rs 20,000 and the second runner-up winner Rs 15,000. The winner in the 5 KM category received Rs 20,000, the runner-up winner Rs 15,000, and the second runner-up Rs 10,000. The organizers presented medals to everyone who participated in the Cine Glow Run. Film City MD Vijayeshwari presented cheques to the winners in the 10K Run.

Enthusiastic runners participate in India's first of its kind Cine Magical Glow Run at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

With the DJ's cheers and the glow of the lights, the runners got a new experience. The Glow Run, which was held amidst neon lights, was not just a run, but an experience that will remain a sweet memory for the rest of their lives, the runners said.

The runners said that the professional timed run was organized with a combination of fitness and entertainment. They said that the run organized at the Ramoji Film City, unlike the marathons held outside, filled them with new enthusiasm and excitement.

Actor Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar at Cine Magical Glow Run 2026 (ETV Bharat)

With India's first of its kind Cine Magical Glow Run, Ramoji Film City has set another benchmark for such sporting events in the country. Film City was abuzz with this run, which was attended by thousands of runners. The runners requested the Film City management to organize such runs in the future as well.