Ramoji Film City Announces Special Women's Day Offers Till March 31

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City has announced special offers for women visitors as part of International Women's Day celebrations. The popular tourist destination has dedicated the entire month of March to women, offering discounted entry tickets and special programs until March 31.

According to the announcement, women of all ages can visit the Film City at a special price of Rs 1111 (plus GST) per person. Those coming in a group of at least 11 members can avail an even lower price of Rs 999 (plus GST) per person. The management has encouraged women to visit in groups and celebrate the occasion with greater enthusiasm.

As part of the Women's Day celebrations, several special programs have been planned under the banner of "Mahila Mahotsavam". Visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions included in the Ramoji Studio Tour. These include visits to unique film sets, live shows, amusement rides, adventure activities, the bird park, butterfly garden, motion capture experiences, virtual shoots, and the Maya Lok attraction.