ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City All Set To Welcome Visitors With Month-Long Winter Fest, New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City is all set to welcome tourists for its month-long 'Winter Fest' from December 18 till January 18, 2026, featuring captivating film music, a carnival parade that will appeal to people of all ages during the holidays, a heartwarming musical glow garden, Mayalok and a slew of other entertainments.

As part of the festivities, visiting hours have been extended till 9 pm so that visitors can witness the beauty of the film city in a brightly lit atmosphere. The studio tour, which includes a visit to unique film sets, will be a major attraction for tourists who come to enjoy the festival with their families and friends. Live shows, Wild West stunts, exciting rides, the adventure zone Sahas and a visit to the bird park will make this a memorable experience.

New Year's Party

To ring in the New Year, the 'Carnivibe 2026' will be held on December 31 to celebrate stepping into another year with renewed enthusiasm. It will feature a battle of DJs, a live band and special performances. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the thrilling countdown moments to 2026 on the largest open-air dance floor. They can take part in the celebration featuring unlimited food and drinks, alongside delightful musical performances.