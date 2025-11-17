ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Hyderabad: Srikant Bolla, a celebrated entrepreneur and social changemaker was awarded the Ramoji Award of Excellence in the Youth Icon category on Sunday.

He was among the seven awardees in different categories who were felicitated at an event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramoji Group founder chairman Sri Ramoji Rao.

Bolla was born without eyesight in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh in 1991. Despite the challenges life threw at him, he went on to become the first international blind student to be admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and was featured in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list.

In 2012, the 33-year-old founded Bollant Industries, a company that manufactures eco-friendly, biodegradable products and employs over 500 people, a quarter of whom are specially-abled. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Nisar Dharma, Bolla spoke about his entrepreneurial vision and how he managed to deal with life's challenges:

Edited excerpts from the interview:

ETB: You have a very positive vibe and energy around you. How do you maintain this? What is the secret of your energy?

Srikant: I think the challenges that I have been facing ever since I was born, the discrimination that I have been seeing around me in the last three decades, have made me positive and brought in a vibrant energy.

Whenever I face a challenge, I see it as an opportunity. I get excited. Whenever people tell me I cannot do it, I make up my mind to prove them wrong. That is how I turn negativity into positivity. Once people meet me and spend time with me, they become my best well-wishers. The most negative people or the most unaccepted people will become my best friends in life. That has been my mantra. Whenever someone says, Srikant, you can't do this, I look up to them and say, I can do it.

ETB: You were the first international blind student to be admitted to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a historic milestone. Could you recall some of your experiences at MIT?

Srikant: I don't recall it as a historic feat or an achievement, but I can tell you, it's a new beginning, because people from India, especially blind or challenged, never dream of going to a place that is at the top. But I was able to reach there. I didn't have a space to study in India. When I applied to IITs, BITS Pilanis and coaching institutes, they outright rejected me. That rejection became a plus point. I went on to study at MIT, because that is a place that accepts you as you are.

Every rejection in my life had actually enabled me to climb one step up. If I would have not faced those rejections early on, I don't think I would have been sitting with you, talking with you today. So I really consider failure to be the stepping stone to everyone's success. Unless you see a setback, unless you see a hardship, you cannot achieve anything, because I feel nothing can be created by sitting in the lap of luxury. In fact our brains are hardwired to produce our best efforts only when we face hardship. I faced so much hardship in life that it has become an addiction for me now. My response to challenges has always been: bring it on.

ETB: What motivated you to start Bollant Industries, and how did your personal journey shape its mission?

Srikant: When I went to the US, I had two questions in front of me: Do I have to go back to India or settle down in corporate America? When I looked at those two questions, the whole life came in front of me, the struggles, the setbacks, the challenges, the legal fights and I simply thought, I was lucky enough to have the right mentors, right support system and right exposure at the right age to right things. But there are millions of people, who are living on the support of donors or on the welfare funds and they don't have this support. I not only wanted to create a change for myself, but for the whole community.

I wanted to give this back to the community and I want to be the beacon of hope for people who need that empathy. I don't believe in sympathy. I think it doesn't have any space in society. Instead, I believe in empathy and compassion because that is what will help you to create dignified livelihoods for people around you.