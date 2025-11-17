ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Awards: Purpose in Journalism Far More Important, Says Rural Journalist Jaideep Hardikar

Ramoji Excellence Awardee Jaideep Hardikar ( ETV Bharat )

By Nisar Ahmad Dharma 13 Min Read

Hyderabad: Senior journalist, researcher, and author Jaideep Hardikar, who has extensively covered rural India, was awarded the inaugural Ramoji Award of Excellence in Journalism on Sunday for his “unwavering commitment to truth, integrity, and the human spirit”. Hardikar was one of the seven awardees who were felicitated at an event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramoji Group founder chairman Sri Ramoji Rao, who passed away in June 2024. Hardikar has covered rural India for the last 25 years, with his work published in reputed English newspapers and international publications. His stories on agrarian distress and farmer suicides make him one of the significant voices on rural journalism in India. Hailing from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Hardikar has also written two books on the subject—Ramrao - The Story of India’s Farm Crisis and A Village Awaits Doomsday—and is in the process of writing a third one. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Nisar Dharma, Hardikar spoke in detail about his work, the issues impacting rural India, what motivates him to cover them, and what the Ramoji Award of Excellence means to him. Watch the interview here: Excerpts from the interview Nisar Dharma: In an era when urban journalism and literature tend to attract more attention, you have extensively reported on farmers and their challenges. What drew you toward rural India? Jaideep Hardikar: My upbringing was in a small city called Chandrapur (in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra), where all my classmates came from rural and agrarian backgrounds. In 1996, when I was about to complete my postgraduate degree in journalism, one of my faculty members, Mr. B. Someshwar Rao, felt that I was interested in a certain kind of journalism. He gifted me a book, ‘Everyone Loves A Good Drought’ by P Sainath (acclaimed author and a foundational figure in rural reporting), which had been published the same year. I remember sitting in a small tea stall in Nagpur, reading the entire book. I sat there for five to six hours. I was just 20. I thought that was a decisive moment. Rao also told me that this was something I should be doing, as he termed it real journalism. After reading the book, I started following Sainath’s work. My first editor, the late Mr. M.Y. Bodhankar, who was also my mentor and guru, gave me a valuable tool during my training period. He told me to always ask this question to myself whenever I approach a story: Journalism for whom and journalism for what? A couple of years down the line, when I started reporting on the issue of displacement, I realised that the purpose in journalism is far more important than any other aspect. If you discover your purpose, the rest of the things fall into place. The 1990s was a decade when the issue of displacement and rehabilitation was very hotly discussed and debated. It was during these times that one fine day, Sainath was touring Nagpur for a talk, and I somehow managed to catch up with him. He eventually took me under his wing. He was reporting from Andhra Pradesh around 1996-97 on farmer suicides. I was witnessing the same pattern in Vidarbha, which is a contiguous cotton region. I started tracking the issue with whatever resources and understanding I had at that time. I spoke to farmers, experts, and economists, among several other people, just to build my understanding of why this was happening. While this was how I began my journey, my first serious foray into rural journalism was when I bagged the KK Birla Foundation Media Fellowship (in 2000). That one year, I travelled across the country nonstop. I was astounded to see what happened to people who are displaced by development projects. It was not some kind of romanticism I was following. I still am not. Even now, I don't go into the countryside considering it a niche area. It is 833 million plus people. It's very eclectic, very vast, with multiple states, languages, and cultures. The surprising part was that there was hardly any competition in covering this beat, as no one was really interested in it. For me, however, it was something that interested me passionately, and still does. ND: You are currently a core member and roving reporter with the People's Archive of Rural India, or PARI. Could you throw some light on what it is? JH: PARI is an ebullient bunch of very young, passionate, committed reporters and editors, completely driven by crowdfunding. It's kind of an alternative media that Sainath envisioned. I've worked with four different newspapers and believe me, despite their good intentions, stories from rural India don't get the prominence they should in legacy media. When Sainath received his Magsaysay Award, I think at that point in time, he had this idea that we should build an archive of the countryside. He evolved that idea into a digital platform, which is not only an archive of rural India, but also a living journal. I have been very fortunate to be part of the journey, right from the early phase way back in 2008-09 to when PARI was launched in 2014. We believe the media has to both inform and educate people. The education part is equally important. PARI focuses on journalism where we look at the countryside in its holistic sense: the good, the bad, the professions, the vocations, the dying art forms, the culture, even crime, farm prices, caste, and gender. ND: One of your books, ‘A Village Awaits Doomsday’, is about the personal stories of people displaced and made destitute by government and private initiatives. How do you balance empathy and objectivity while writing about people facing hardships? JH: Three lessons are very dear to me. One came from my first editor, who asked me to always remember journalism for whom and for what. The second came from Sir Mark Tully (British journalist) when I was a fellow at a fellowship program. He told us to always keep in mind that we are merely storytellers and not the story. The third lesson was from Sainath. During our travels, I asked him why the editors do not see these stories. He responded: If you don't have a heart, your eyes can't see a story.