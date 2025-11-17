ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Awards Honour Real Heroes Of Society: CMD

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron, on Sunday, said the Ramoji Excellence Awards honours real heroes of society and individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment.

Speaking at the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards function at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Ch Kiron said, "Our beloved Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was a man of vision and extraordinary resolve."

He said Sri Ramoji Rao was "a leader who believed that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results when guided by purpose and discipline."

"He showed us that enterprise and ethics can co-exist, and that business must always serve a higher cause - the progress of the people and nation. He often reminded us that enterprise without ethics is empty and success without service is shallow. That conviction shaped not only the Ramoji Group, but also generations of people who worked with him and learnt from his example," the CMD said.

He emphasised that each awardee was selected after a rigorous exercise of poring over 900 profiles.