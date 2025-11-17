Ramoji Excellence Awards Honour Real Heroes Of Society: CMD
The awards reflect Sri Ramoji Rao's dream to recognise goodness, professional excellence and service to humanity and the living spirit of India.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron, on Sunday, said the Ramoji Excellence Awards honours real heroes of society and individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment.
Speaking at the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards function at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Ch Kiron said, "Our beloved Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was a man of vision and extraordinary resolve."
He said Sri Ramoji Rao was "a leader who believed that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results when guided by purpose and discipline."
అతి సామాన్యుడిగా మొదలై అద్భుత వ్యవస్థగా ఎదిగి, భిన్నరంగాలలో విభిన్న విజయాలను సాధించి, నలుగురికీ మార్గదర్శిగా నిలిచి, తెలుగు ప్రజల కీర్తిని నలుదిశలా విస్తరించి, జన జర్నలిజానికి మకుటం లేని మహరాజుగా వెలిగిన స్వర్గీయ రామోజీరావు గారి జీవితం సదా స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 16, 2025
ఆ మహోన్నత వ్యక్తి జయంతి… pic.twitter.com/rmuQqwyBeS
"He showed us that enterprise and ethics can co-exist, and that business must always serve a higher cause - the progress of the people and nation. He often reminded us that enterprise without ethics is empty and success without service is shallow. That conviction shaped not only the Ramoji Group, but also generations of people who worked with him and learnt from his example," the CMD said.
He emphasised that each awardee was selected after a rigorous exercise of poring over 900 profiles.
Ramoji Excellence Awards, he said, is the Group's "humble tribute to the timeless spirit (of Sri Ramoji Rao). Through these Awards, we honour real heroes of the society, individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment."
తెలుగు వెలుగు పద్మవిభూషణ్ రామోజీ రావు గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘననివాళులు. నిష్పక్షపాత జర్నలిజానికి నూతన ప్రమాణాలు ఏర్పరచి, ఈనాడు సంస్థల ద్వారా సమాజంపై అపూర్వమైన ప్రభావం చూపిన మహనీయుడు ఆయన. వ్యాపారాల్లోనూ ప్రజాహితం, విలువలు, నైతికతను ప్రతిష్టించిన అరుదైన దూరదృష్టి కలిగిన వ్యక్తి… pic.twitter.com/N2pEb0t5nA— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 16, 2025
"Each awardee has been selected from amongst over 900 profiles, and those we celebrate today reflect the same principles - our Chairman left by - Purpose with Passion, Courage with Compassion, and Service with Selflessness," he explained.
The CMD said that four of the seven awardees were women, a fact that would have delighted Sri Ramoji Rao, who fought for women's empowerment.
"We are also happy to note that four out of the seven awardees this year are women. This is something that would have deeply delighted our Founder Chairman (Sri Ramoji Rao). All through his life, he fought for women empowerment, championed for their dignity, and opened doors for their advancement. It became a philosophy of the Ramoji Group that women's leadership and participation are essential for a progressive society. And today's awards beautifully reaffirm that belief," he said.
On the awardees, he said, the Group sees the living spirit of India "- strong, selfless and full of hope" in their work. He added that as a family and an Institution, the Group would take this both as its duty and destiny, to carry forward Sri Ramoji Rao's dream of "recognising goodness, professional excellence and service to humanity."
"We intend to make this a continuing mission, expanding these awards every year to discover and honour more changemakers from across the country… that will be our way of keeping alive the ideals the founder Chairman (Sri Ramoji Rao) cherished most - hard work, humility and hope," he said.
