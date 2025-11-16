ETV Bharat / bharat

Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony Marks Sri Ramoji Rao's 89th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards were presented at a grand affair at the Ramoji Film City, marking the 89th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, on Sunday. Two dictionaries, English to Telugu and Telugu to Telugu, were also released on the occasion.

A host of dignataries, led by Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan, were present on the occasion and lauded Sri Ramoji Rao for his contributions to society. Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron felicitated the dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishnan said that the Ramoji Excellence Awards were a living tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao, whom he described as a visionary. The Vice President said that Ramoji Rao, who hailed from a small village, created a kingdom.

"He was not only a pioneer in the media but a visionary," the Vice President said. "There are two types of inspirations and spirit in the world, group and team, both look the same, but there is a huge difference. A group cares for a group within a team, whereas a team cares for the entire team. Ramoji Rao Garu developed a team spirit," Radhakrishnan said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also lauded Ramoji Rao garu. He described Ramoji Rao garu as a titan of imagination and nation-building. The Governor also said that the Ramoji Excellence Awards highlight excellence. "Each awardee illuminated the path of growth, " he quipped.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said the awards instituted in the name of Sri Ramoji Rao will be at par excellence in the likes of Pulitzer and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Recalling his long association with Sri Ramoji Rao, the Chief Minister said the media moghul shaped the lives of people of Telugu states beyond cinema through his service to the distressed at times of natural calamities.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy showered his accolades on Sri Ramoji Rao, remembering how good a host he was to everyone. He recalled an anecdote wherein the founder chairman of Ramoji Group suggested Reddy to be a good MLA before becoming a Minister. Reddy and three other legislator-elects had visited him hoping, that they would be able to get his recommendation stamp to get in the cabinet. He praised Sri Ramoji Rao for making the Ramoji Film City as the fourth wonder of Hyderabad after Golconda Fort, Charminar and the Hitec CIty.

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, and former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, also recalled at length their associations with Sri Ramoji Rao and the values he stood for. Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister for Mines Sri G. Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion.

1. Awardees of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

Excellence in Journalism

Awardee: Jaideep Hardikar

A distinguished journalist and author, Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India’s rural realities with deep empathy and insight. His work amplifies marginalised voices and brings the human dimensions of development to national attention.

2. Youth Icon Award

Awardee: Srikanth Bolla

Founder & Chairman of Bollant Industries and an MIT alumnus, Bolla has become a national symbol of resilience and inclusive leadership. His enterprise empowers people with disabilities while advancing sustainable manufacturing.