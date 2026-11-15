ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 To Be Conferred In Vijayawada On Monday

Hyderabad: The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards will be held at a grand event in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Monday, marking the 90th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao.

This year, nine real heroes of society and individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment will be honoured at the award ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be the guests of honour. Several Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are expected to participate in the event.

Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao, the Ramoji Excellence Awards have been presented since last year to distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in serving society. The awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City on November 6, 2025, the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.

The first edition awards ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City last year with great pomp and show. The second edition will be held on Monday at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada from 5:30 pm.

Last year, seven talented individuals were awarded the Ramoji Excellence Awards. This year, the number has increased to nine. In addition to Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever, the 2026 awards will also be presented in Education and Medicine & Health categories.

Nine distinguished individuals from across the country have been selected from hundreds of nominees for their achievements in various fields. Each recipient will receive a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.