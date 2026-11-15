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Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 To Be Conferred In Vijayawada On Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, where nine achievers will be honoured.

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 To Be Conferred In Vijayawada On Monday
Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 To Be Conferred In Vijayawada On Monday (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 15, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST

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Hyderabad: The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards will be held at a grand event in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Monday, marking the 90th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao.

This year, nine real heroes of society and individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment will be honoured at the award ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be the guests of honour. Several Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are expected to participate in the event.

Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao, the Ramoji Excellence Awards have been presented since last year to distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in serving society. The awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City on November 6, 2025, the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.

The first edition awards ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City last year with great pomp and show. The second edition will be held on Monday at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada from 5:30 pm.

Last year, seven talented individuals were awarded the Ramoji Excellence Awards. This year, the number has increased to nine. In addition to Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever, the 2026 awards will also be presented in Education and Medicine & Health categories.

Nine distinguished individuals from across the country have been selected from hundreds of nominees for their achievements in various fields. Each recipient will receive a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

Last year, while speaking at the inaugural first edition of the award ceremony, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron had said that Ramoji Excellence Awards is the Group’s “humble tribute to the timeless spirit (of Sri Ramoji Rao) and through these Awards, we honour real heroes of society, individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment.”

"Our beloved Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was a man of vision and extraordinary resolve. He was a leader who believed that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results when guided by purpose and discipline,” he had said.

"Sri Ramoji Rao Garu showed us that enterprise and ethics can co-exist, and that business must always serve a higher cause - the progress of the people and nation. He often reminded us that enterprise without ethics is empty and success without service is shallow. That conviction shaped not only the Ramoji Group, but also generations of people who worked with him and learnt from his example,” the CMD said.

More about 2025 Awardees

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025 Recipients: (From the left) Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism), Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Art & Culture), Pallabi Ghosh (Women Achiever), Akash Tandon (Service To Mankind), Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science & Technology).
Ramoji Excellence Award 2025 Recipients: (From the left) Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism), Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Art & Culture), Pallabi Ghosh (Women Achiever), Akash Tandon (Service To Mankind), Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science & Technology). (ETV Bharat)

Last year, seven people were presented with the Award. They included Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development Department), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science and Technology), Akash Tandon (Human Service), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Arts and Culture), Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism) and Pallavi Ghosh (Women Empowerment).

Also Read

  1. Sri Ramoji Rao Birth Anniversary: Tribute Walk, Bike Rallies Held Across Telangana, Andhra
  2. VP CP Radhakrishnan Launches Ramoji Excellence Awards, Says Media Should Educate On Truth In Misinformation Era
  3. Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony Marks Sri Ramoji Rao's 89th Birth Anniversary
  4. Ramoji Excellence Awards Honour Real Heroes Of Society: CMD

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RAMOJI EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2026
SECOND RAMOJI EXCELLENCE AWARDS
RAMOJI AWARDS IN VIJAYAWADA
AMIT SHAH AT RAMOJI AWARDS
RAMOJI EXCELLENCE AWARDS

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