Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 To Be Conferred In Vijayawada On Monday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, where nine achievers will be honoured.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards will be held at a grand event in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Monday, marking the 90th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao.
This year, nine real heroes of society and individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment will be honoured at the award ceremony.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be the guests of honour. Several Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are expected to participate in the event.
Tomorrow, we celebrate the people behind extraordinary achievements and the journeys that inspire us to do more. We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026! ✨🏆 #RamojiExcellenceAwards #RamojiGroup https://t.co/MOVh3dUs8Y— Ramoji Excellence Awards (@RamojiAwards) November 15, 2026
Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao, the Ramoji Excellence Awards have been presented since last year to distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in serving society. The awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City on November 6, 2025, the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.
Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan graced the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Telangana, as the Chief Guest today. He paid heartfelt tributes to Shri Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary nation-builder who transformed Indian media, championed ethical journalism, and built institutions rooted in truth, integrity, and excellence. During the event, Ramoji Excellence Awards were conferred in seven categories to eminent personalities: Rural Development: Smt. Amla Ashok Ruia Youth Icon: Shri Srikant Bolla Science & Technology: Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali Service to Mankind: Shri Akash Tandon Art & Culture: Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree Journalism: Shri Jaideep Hardikar Woman Achievers: Smt. Pallabi Ghosh Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma; Hon’ble Former Vice-President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu; Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri A. Revanth Reddy; Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu; Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy; Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu; Former Chief Justice of India, Shri N. V. Ramana; and Chairman & Managing Director, Ramoji Group, Shri Kiron, prominent film personalities; along with other dignitaries, were present during the ceremony.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 16, 2025
The first edition awards ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City last year with great pomp and show. The second edition will be held on Monday at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada from 5:30 pm.
Last year, seven talented individuals were awarded the Ramoji Excellence Awards. This year, the number has increased to nine. In addition to Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever, the 2026 awards will also be presented in Education and Medicine & Health categories.
Nine distinguished individuals from across the country have been selected from hundreds of nominees for their achievements in various fields. Each recipient will receive a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.
The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.
Every recognition has a story behind it, and every story deserves to be remembered. The 2025 Ramoji Excellence Awards celebrated individuals whose dedication, courage and contributions made a difference in their fields and touched many lives. https://t.co/Mjn8m3BfgQ— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 6, 2026
Last year, while speaking at the inaugural first edition of the award ceremony, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron had said that Ramoji Excellence Awards is the Group’s “humble tribute to the timeless spirit (of Sri Ramoji Rao) and through these Awards, we honour real heroes of society, individuals who have quietly transformed lives with courage, compassion and commitment.”
"Our beloved Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was a man of vision and extraordinary resolve. He was a leader who believed that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results when guided by purpose and discipline,” he had said.
"Sri Ramoji Rao Garu showed us that enterprise and ethics can co-exist, and that business must always serve a higher cause - the progress of the people and nation. He often reminded us that enterprise without ethics is empty and success without service is shallow. That conviction shaped not only the Ramoji Group, but also generations of people who worked with him and learnt from his example,” the CMD said.
More about 2025 Awardees
Last year, seven people were presented with the Award. They included Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development Department), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science and Technology), Akash Tandon (Human Service), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Arts and Culture), Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism) and Pallavi Ghosh (Women Empowerment).
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