No One Can Match Sri Ramoji Rao's Contribution To The Nation: Amit Shah At Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026
Shah praised Sri Ramoji Rao for never compromising on the freedom of speech, no matter which government it was, reports Nikhil Bapat.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Vijayawada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised media visionary Sri Ramoji Rao, asserting that no one in India could match his contribution to the nation.
Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 ceremony at the Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika here, Shah recalled how Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was in himself an institution whose legacy continues to inspire the nation even after his demise.
"Sri Ramoji Rao is not among us, but there are persons who become an institution in themselves through their work. So even when they are not alive, they have already established their contribution that inspires the nation," Shah said.
The Union Minister, who is also a senior BJP leader, said he could confidently say that "no person in his lifetime could contribute to the nation on such a large canvas as Ramoji Rao garu did."
"He carried a vision and a strong determination with which he started Eenadu. Today, when we evaluate his contribution, the only other person I think we can compare Ramoji Rao Garu with is Ramnath Goenka," Shah said.
|Also Read: Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026: Nine Achievers Honoured In Vijayawada On Sri Ramoji Rao's 90th Birth Anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were guests of honour on the occasion. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other prominent figures from various fields also attended the event.
The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, guests of honour, Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City MD. Film City Director Keerthi Sohana, ETV Bharat Director Brihathi, and ETV Director Purna Sujay welcomed the guests and the awardees.
At the start of the event, Shah apologised for not being able to speak in Telugu. Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav doubled as Shah's translator during the event.
Thanking Ch. Kiron, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, for the invite, Shah recalled how he first met Sri Ramoji Rao during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister.
"I met Ramoji Rao ji at a chance event. Narendra Modi ji’s swearing-in ceremony was going on. Me, Chandrababu Naidu ji and Ramoji Rao ji were attending it. Such was the crowd that I could not spot my car. It was Sri Ramoji Rao and Naidu ji who gave me a lift to Gujarat Bhavan. This is how I met him for the first time," Shah said.
The Union Home Minister said that every time he met Sri Ramoji Rao, he was in awe of how a person who did not travel much was fully aware of and could discuss at length everything happening in the country.
"In meetings with him, I found out that he was clear when speaking about the issues in the country. Not just that, he held a firm opinion and expressed it fearlessly," Shah said.
The senior BJP leader recalled another meeting with Sri Ramoji Rao, where the media doyen discussed the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in great detail.
"I had travelled to every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections. I was astonished that a person who did not know Hindi -- no matter the media team he had -- had such detailed information about Uttar Pradesh. The assessment he shared with me on Uttar Pradesh that day was exactly how the results turned out to be."
Shah said that after Article 370 had been abrogated, Sri Ramoji Rao met him and said that ending the insurgency in the northeast was a much bigger task than Article 370.
"He knew the history, the population, the problems and the root cause of the insurgency. I told him that if we want to resolve the issues in the country, then Ramoji Rao sahab should be made the honorary advisor," he said.
Shah said his respect for Sri Ramoji Rao increased by the day and lauded the visionary leader for adopting the latest technologies and accepting new challenges. "For the first time, when private news channels started, no one except him would have thought in those times of a regional 24-hour news channel. Not only Telugu, he also set up ETV channels in all other languages, strengthening them and ensuring that every person in the country was apprised of the truth with ETV Network," Shah said.
He also spoke about his last meeting with Sri Ramoji Rao. "I could see his health was deteriorating. I asked him, on a lighter note, what a young Ramoji Rao would do now. He replied instantly that he wanted to start smartphone TV channels. I could see that he even completed this goal even though he was unwell. He had a zest to contribute, which is what made him such a great person."
Shah also praised Sri Ramoji Rao for never compromising on the freedom of speech. "Whether it was the Central government or the state government, he would never compromise on his freedom of speech. It came from the basic idea that journalism was the fourth pillar of democracy."
Shah said that those who strive for their values are great personalities and Sri Ramoji Rao was one such person. "He created institutions, not just organisations. And institutions follow the principles of their founder," Shah said.
He also recalled Sri Ramoji Rao's great contribution to the film industry. "No film in any language can be thought of without Ramoji Film Studio."
"In 2016, when Ramoji Rao was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan, a well-known Gujarati daily wrote it was the honour of journalism and Telugu pride, he added.
Shah then spoke about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, including the Hydrogen Train.
"Ram Mohan Naidu is there. India has progressed and has 150 airports. Amid the Russia-Ukraine and Iran wars, Moody's has upgraded India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent. We should be happy that, according to a World Bank report, 50 crore people have come out of poverty," Shah said.
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