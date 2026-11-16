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No One Can Match Sri Ramoji Rao's Contribution To The Nation: Amit Shah At Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026

Vijayawada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised media visionary Sri Ramoji Rao, asserting that no one in India could match his contribution to the nation.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 ceremony at the Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika here, Shah recalled how Sri Ramoji Rao Garu was in himself an institution whose legacy continues to inspire the nation even after his demise.

"Sri Ramoji Rao is not among us, but there are persons who become an institution in themselves through their work. So even when they are not alive, they have already established their contribution that inspires the nation," Shah said.

The Union Minister, who is also a senior BJP leader, said he could confidently say that "no person in his lifetime could contribute to the nation on such a large canvas as Ramoji Rao garu did."

"He carried a vision and a strong determination with which he started Eenadu. Today, when we evaluate his contribution, the only other person I think we can compare Ramoji Rao Garu with is Ramnath Goenka," Shah said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were guests of honour on the occasion. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other prominent figures from various fields also attended the event.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, guests of honour, Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City MD. Film City Director Keerthi Sohana, ETV Bharat Director Brihathi, and ETV Director Purna Sujay welcomed the guests and the awardees.

At the start of the event, Shah apologised for not being able to speak in Telugu. Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav doubled as Shah's translator during the event.

Thanking Ch. Kiron, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, for the invite, Shah recalled how he first met Sri Ramoji Rao during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister.

"I met Ramoji Rao ji at a chance event. Narendra Modi ji’s swearing-in ceremony was going on. Me, Chandrababu Naidu ji and Ramoji Rao ji were attending it. Such was the crowd that I could not spot my car. It was Sri Ramoji Rao and Naidu ji who gave me a lift to Gujarat Bhavan. This is how I met him for the first time," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister said that every time he met Sri Ramoji Rao, he was in awe of how a person who did not travel much was fully aware of and could discuss at length everything happening in the country.

"In meetings with him, I found out that he was clear when speaking about the issues in the country. Not just that, he held a firm opinion and expressed it fearlessly," Shah said.

The senior BJP leader recalled another meeting with Sri Ramoji Rao, where the media doyen discussed the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in great detail.