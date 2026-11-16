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Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026: Nine Achievers Honoured In Vijayawada On Sri Ramoji Rao's 90th Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, CM Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeswari lighting the lamp at the start of the award ceremony in Vijayawada on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Nine distinguished individuals received the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 at a ceremony in Vijayawada on Monday, marking the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao.

The awards recognise work in Journalism, Arts and Culture, Rural Development and Agriculture, Science and Technology, Service and Mankind, Women Achiever, Youth Icon, Education, and Medicine and Health. Education and Medicine and Health categories were added this year, raising the number of honourees from seven in last year's inaugural edition to nine. Each awardee received a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

M. Suchitra received the award in the Journalism category, Podili Rajashekara Raju won in Rural Development and Agriculture, V. Rukmini Rao was named Women Achiever, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi received the Art and Culture award. Arjun Arunachalam won in Science and Technology, Maitreyi Jichkar received the Education award, Devendra Kumar Gupta was honoured in Service and Mankind, Dr Ganesh Baraiya was named Youth Icon, and Dr Jemma J. Edassery, popularly known as Dr Aquinas Edassery, received the Medicine and Health award.

From left to right, top to bottom - Podili Rajashekara Raju (Rural Development and Agriculture), Dr. Rukmini Rao (Women Achiever), Dr. Jemma J. Edassery (Medicine and Health), Dr. Ganesh Baraiya (Youth Icon), Devendra Kumar Gupta (Service and Mankind), Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Arts and Culture), Dr. Arjun Arunachalam (Science and Tech.), Maitreyi Jichkar (Education), and M. Suchitra (Journalism). (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the award ceremony as chief guest, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were guests of honour. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other prominent figures from various fields were also attending the event. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, guests of honour and other key attendees.

'Celebrating Nine Inspiring Journeys'

Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Kiron, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, said Sri Ramoji Rao firmly believed that enterprise and ethics must go hand in hand.

"For him, creating wealth was never merely a business activity. It was an opportunity to create employment, empower people and contribute to nation building. He stood for democratic values, championed people's causes and believed that every individual has a role in building a better society. Above all, he believed that true excellence is not measured by personal success, but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others," he said.

Ch. Kiron, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group speaking on the occassion. (ETV Bharat)

Kiron said this belief is the very foundation of the Ramoji Excellence Awards. "These awards are but our humble tribute to his extraordinary vision and enduring legacy. It is our aspiration to present these national awards in a different state each year," he said.

Kiron said the nine awardees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process from among more than 900 profiles considered this year. He also announced that five of this year's nine awardees were women. "Today, we are not merely honouring nine outstanding individuals; we are celebrating nine inspiring journeys that have touched countless lives. My heartfelt congratulations to all our awardees. May your achievements inspire many more to dream, serve and excel," he said.

Instituted last year in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao, the Ramoji Excellence Awards recognise distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in serving society. The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

Who are the 2026 Awardees?

M. Suchitra (Journalism): For over three decades, independent journalist M. Suchitra has reported on environmental and social justice across South India, covering Adivasi maternal malnutrition, illegal mining, water scarcity and the Brahmapuram waste crisis. Her reporting focuses on the human cost of ecological and policy failures. She has also received the Developing Asia Journalism Award.