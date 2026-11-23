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Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026: How 'Waterman of South Zone' Podili Rajasekhara Raju Built 200 Check Dams And 550 Farm Ponds

Podili Rajasekhara Raju being awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 (Rural Dev. and Agriculture) by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Nov. 16, 2026. Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron among others seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

By Kasmin Fernandes 6 Min Read

Vijayawada: There is a heavy silence that descends on a farming village when the monsoon refuses to arrive. It is brittle and suffocating, much like the cracked red earth of Kokkera Kondaiah Palem, a small village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

Decades ago, in this exact landscape of parched wells and relentless sun, a boy in the sixth grade watched his father stand before a withered field and weep. The family owned just a single acre of dryland. They had borrowed money to buy seeds and prepare the soil, gambling everything on a promise of water from the Krishna canal and the mercy of the clouds. Neither came. The crops shrivelled in the heat, and with them, the family's fragile hope of survival.

Ramoji Excellence Award recipient Podili Rajasekhara Raju in conversation with ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes. (ETV Bharat) For young Podili Rajasekhara Raju, whose earliest childhood memories were defined by walking two kilometres to haul heavy pots of water from a single hand pump for his family and their livestock, his father’s tears became an unshakeable vow. "That was a pathetic condition," the water conservationist tells ETV Bharat, speaking with the earnest, unvarnished candour of a man who still measures wealth in buckets of water and bags of grain. "Once you invest borrowed money and the crop dries up, you realise there is so much work to do to support the farmer. I decided right then, when I was very young, that I had to understand how to fix this." Today, the world knows him as the "Waterman of South Zone," a recipient of the Government of India’s prestigious National Jal Shakti Award, and a Ramoji Excellence Award honouree for his work in rural development and agriculture. At a spectacular ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16, 2026, Raju received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Andhra Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron among others. Also read: Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | Dr Ganesh Baraiya On The Court Battle That Got Him Into Medical College Over the past two decades, he has helped implement 105 watershed projects, constructed roughly 200 check dams and 550 farm ponds, and created an estimated five million cubic metres of water-storage capacity across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. His work has transformed the lives of nearly two lakh farming families. Yet, when we sit across from him, there is none of the polished jargon of a career technocrat. Instead, you find a man deeply in love with the simple, miraculous mechanics of the natural world, and fiercely aware that his journey was made possible only because other people believed in him before he had anything to show for it. After earning degrees in Botany and Social Work, Raju realised that good intentions were not enough to coax water out of dry earth. "With our own limited knowledge, we cannot blindly build a structure," he explains. "You have to understand the technical parameters: how much rain falls, how much runoff water it generates, where the potential lies."