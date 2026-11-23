Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026: How 'Waterman of South Zone' Podili Rajasekhara Raju Built 200 Check Dams And 550 Farm Ponds
Podili Rajasekhara Raju turned a childhood memory of his father's tears into a blueprint for bringing water and dignity back to drought-stricken South India.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:37 AM IST
Vijayawada: There is a heavy silence that descends on a farming village when the monsoon refuses to arrive. It is brittle and suffocating, much like the cracked red earth of Kokkera Kondaiah Palem, a small village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.
Decades ago, in this exact landscape of parched wells and relentless sun, a boy in the sixth grade watched his father stand before a withered field and weep. The family owned just a single acre of dryland. They had borrowed money to buy seeds and prepare the soil, gambling everything on a promise of water from the Krishna canal and the mercy of the clouds. Neither came. The crops shrivelled in the heat, and with them, the family's fragile hope of survival.
For young Podili Rajasekhara Raju, whose earliest childhood memories were defined by walking two kilometres to haul heavy pots of water from a single hand pump for his family and their livestock, his father’s tears became an unshakeable vow.
"That was a pathetic condition," the water conservationist tells ETV Bharat, speaking with the earnest, unvarnished candour of a man who still measures wealth in buckets of water and bags of grain. "Once you invest borrowed money and the crop dries up, you realise there is so much work to do to support the farmer. I decided right then, when I was very young, that I had to understand how to fix this."
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Today, the world knows him as the "Waterman of South Zone," a recipient of the Government of India’s prestigious National Jal Shakti Award, and a Ramoji Excellence Award honouree for his work in rural development and agriculture. At a spectacular ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16, 2026, Raju received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Andhra Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron among others.
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Over the past two decades, he has helped implement 105 watershed projects, constructed roughly 200 check dams and 550 farm ponds, and created an estimated five million cubic metres of water-storage capacity across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. His work has transformed the lives of nearly two lakh farming families.
Yet, when we sit across from him, there is none of the polished jargon of a career technocrat. Instead, you find a man deeply in love with the simple, miraculous mechanics of the natural world, and fiercely aware that his journey was made possible only because other people believed in him before he had anything to show for it.
After earning degrees in Botany and Social Work, Raju realised that good intentions were not enough to coax water out of dry earth. "With our own limited knowledge, we cannot blindly build a structure," he explains. "You have to understand the technical parameters: how much rain falls, how much runoff water it generates, where the potential lies."
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He set his sights on a postgraduate diploma at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad, specialising in Natural Resource Management. There was just one problem: the tuition fee was Rs 1.20 lakh, an astronomical sum for the son of agricultural labourers. What happened next still visibly moves him. Friends, mentors, and well-wishers (he names men like Prabhakar, Rajul Patil, Ramanjani, and Shams) pooled their modest resources, collecting donations to send him to Gujarat. Once there, a professor named Ganapati stepped in to support him. Surrounded by this unexpected grace, Raju absorbed everything he could, travelling through rural Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to study how rainwater could be captured, slowed down, and stored.
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When he returned to the Telugu states in 2005, armed with science and funded by NABARD watershed initiatives and later corporate CSR partnerships, Raju encountered a new hurdle: human scepticism. Villagers, accustomed to broken promises, suspected he and his team were there to pocket government funds in their name. In some villages, disputes over local committee leadership grew so heated that Raju was locked inside a room overnight. He met their anger not with frustration, but with patience and with a philosophy borrowed directly from nature itself.
"People think water conservation means immediately building a big cement check dam, but that is not how we work," Raju says, leaning forward to trace an invisible landscape in the air. "You must treat the land from ridge to valley: from the very top down to the bottom. Up on the ridge, we build contour trenches and small absorption structures. When rain falls, it creates a tiny trickle. Four tiny trickles join to form a small stream; five small streams become a big drain. You have to follow the natural flow of the water and stop it at every single step. Only at the very end do you build the check dam."
It is a gentle approach to engineering: instead of forcing nature into submission, you ask the water to pause, linger, and sink into the earth. And then, the rains came. Within a season or two, borewells that had sat bone-dry for years suddenly sputtered back to life. Groundwater tables rose day by day. The very same villagers who had once locked Raju in a room hoisted him onto a palanquin and paraded him through their streets in celebration.
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To Raju, however, water is never just about water. It is the invisible thread that holds human dignity together. "When there is no water, one acre yields maybe 10 bags of grain; barely enough to cover the loan," he explains. "With sufficient water, that same acre yields 40 bags. Those extra bags of profit change everything. Suddenly, a farmer doesn't have to migrate to a city for daily wage labour. He can send his children to a good school, buy decent clothes, and live with pride."
His gaze extends even further than the human toll. Spend a summer in a drought-ravaged district, he tells ETV Bharat, and you will see birds falling from the sky and wild animals perishing because they do not know how to travel miles in search of a drink. When the ponds fill up, the birds return, the soil heals, the ecosystem breathes again, and agriculture thrives in a quiet, symbiotic dance.
Today, his dream has outgrown the borders of Prakasam district and even South India. He is actively building a network of young people, educators, universities, and members of the global Indian diaspora to replicate his model of water-led sustainable village development across the entire country. It is an audacious vision for a boy who once carried pots of water two kilometres just to keep his family’s cattle alive. Yet, listening to Podili Rajasekhara Raju speak about the magic of a single raindrop caught before it slips away, you get the distinct feeling that he is just getting started.
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