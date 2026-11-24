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Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | How P. Sainath's Book Inspired Dr Aquinas Edassery To Transform Healthcare In Kalahandi

Dr Aquinas Edassery receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 in Medicine and Healthcare from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a ceremony in Vijayawada on Nov. 16. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Guv Syed Abdul Nazeer, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron also seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: While many people look forward to a quiet life after retirement, Dr Aquinas Edassery (born Jemma J. Edassery) chose a different path. An internal medicine specialist, she dedicated her later years to improving healthcare access in the tribal regions of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

In recognition of her remarkable contribution, she received the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 in Medicine and Healthcare at a ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16. The award was presented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron.

Dr Aquinas Edassery, recipient of the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026, spoke to ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat about her work in Odisha's tribal Kalahandi region. (ETV Bharat)

The Book That Inspired Her

Interestingly, it was journalist P. Sainath's book Everybody Loves a Good Drought that first drew her attention to Kalahandi. What began as an interest in the region's difficult circumstances eventually became a lifelong commitment to changing them.

"In the late 1990s, I decided to leave hospital practice. I am an internal medicine specialist, but at some point, I realised that many people were not coming to hospitals. They were not even able to access basic healthcare. This realisation made me leave hospital practice and move to rural Karnataka," she told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Her experience in rural Karnataka reinforced her belief that meaningful healthcare interventions had to begin within communities rather than in large hospitals. "The work in rural Karnataka convinced me that it is working with the community that actually brings change, rather than working in flashy hospitals," she said.

In the early 2000s, Dr Edassery came across P. Sainath's book that documents the grim realities of rural poverty in India. Through extensive field reporting, the book exposes how government apathy, systemic corruption, and flawed development schemes often exploit the very crises they are meant to alleviate.

It was only in 2014, however, that the doctor eventually made the move to Odisha. "When I saw the situation there, I could not look away. I had to respond. So, instead of retiring, I decided to come and work in Kalahandi. We work in one predominantly tribal block, which is where our focus lies,” she said.

Overcoming Barriers And Building Trust

Her journey in Kalahandi was far from easy. The first major hurdle was the language. She and her team were unfamiliar with the local language and culture. However, the community's need for healthcare helped them establish trust.

"The journey was full of challenges. I did not know the language, the culture or the people, and neither did they know us. But we were three women, and when we went to the villages, people welcomed us. Since I am a doctor and they were in desperate need of healthcare, there was no problem with acceptance. We communicated with the help of mediators," she recalled. "Language is not a big barrier when we genuinely want to do something," she added.

Dr Edassery is the secretary of Swasthya Swaraj, the organisation through which her team implements healthcare initiatives and trains local volunteers. Explaining its approach, she said the focus was on empowering communities to take ownership of their healthcare needs.

"We follow Gandhian philosophy. We work with the people, not so much for the people. Even though we have a hospital, people in remote areas cannot always access it. So, we go to the last mile, to the hardest-to-reach areas. We empower community members, and they are the ones running these health centres,” she explained.