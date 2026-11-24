Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | How P. Sainath's Book Inspired Dr Aquinas Edassery To Transform Healthcare In Kalahandi
Dr Aquinas Edassery, recipient of the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026, spoke to ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat about her work in Odisha's tribal Kalahandi region.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 6:35 AM IST
Vijayawada: While many people look forward to a quiet life after retirement, Dr Aquinas Edassery (born Jemma J. Edassery) chose a different path. An internal medicine specialist, she dedicated her later years to improving healthcare access in the tribal regions of Kalahandi district in Odisha.
In recognition of her remarkable contribution, she received the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 in Medicine and Healthcare at a ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16. The award was presented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron.
The Book That Inspired Her
Interestingly, it was journalist P. Sainath's book Everybody Loves a Good Drought that first drew her attention to Kalahandi. What began as an interest in the region's difficult circumstances eventually became a lifelong commitment to changing them.
"In the late 1990s, I decided to leave hospital practice. I am an internal medicine specialist, but at some point, I realised that many people were not coming to hospitals. They were not even able to access basic healthcare. This realisation made me leave hospital practice and move to rural Karnataka," she told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
Her experience in rural Karnataka reinforced her belief that meaningful healthcare interventions had to begin within communities rather than in large hospitals. "The work in rural Karnataka convinced me that it is working with the community that actually brings change, rather than working in flashy hospitals," she said.
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In the early 2000s, Dr Edassery came across P. Sainath's book that documents the grim realities of rural poverty in India. Through extensive field reporting, the book exposes how government apathy, systemic corruption, and flawed development schemes often exploit the very crises they are meant to alleviate.
It was only in 2014, however, that the doctor eventually made the move to Odisha. "When I saw the situation there, I could not look away. I had to respond. So, instead of retiring, I decided to come and work in Kalahandi. We work in one predominantly tribal block, which is where our focus lies,” she said.
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Overcoming Barriers And Building Trust
Her journey in Kalahandi was far from easy. The first major hurdle was the language. She and her team were unfamiliar with the local language and culture. However, the community's need for healthcare helped them establish trust.
"The journey was full of challenges. I did not know the language, the culture or the people, and neither did they know us. But we were three women, and when we went to the villages, people welcomed us. Since I am a doctor and they were in desperate need of healthcare, there was no problem with acceptance. We communicated with the help of mediators," she recalled. "Language is not a big barrier when we genuinely want to do something," she added.
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Dr Edassery is the secretary of Swasthya Swaraj, the organisation through which her team implements healthcare initiatives and trains local volunteers. Explaining its approach, she said the focus was on empowering communities to take ownership of their healthcare needs.
"We follow Gandhian philosophy. We work with the people, not so much for the people. Even though we have a hospital, people in remote areas cannot always access it. So, we go to the last mile, to the hardest-to-reach areas. We empower community members, and they are the ones running these health centres,” she explained.
The organisation also brings together young doctors, encouraging them to work directly with communities. "The doctors come from different parts of the country, and all of them have to visit the villages. They do not sit only in the hospital," she said.
Tackling Malaria, Tuberculosis And Malnutrition
Among the most pressing healthcare challenges in the region was malaria. "It was killing children, and child mortality was very high. So, we started detecting and treating malaria and training local people to do the same. Tuberculosis was another major challenge," she said.
The team also began treating TB patients, with nutritional support and regular follow-ups forming an integral part of the programme. "We started treating TB patients and, from the very beginning, provided nutritional support and follow-up care. That is how we achieved a high cure rate," she said. The organisation's work on malaria had also contributed to improvements in nutritional outcomes.
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"Undernutrition is a big challenge, and we continue to work on it. The rates have come down over the years. When we brought malaria under control, undernutrition also came down to some extent. We work at multiple levels, focusing not just on young children but also school-going children, adolescents, girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. It is an overall programme,” she said.
Reflecting on the decision to take up this work, Dr Edassery admitted that not everyone understood her choice. "Nobody understood what 'madness' I was getting into. I belong to a religious congregation, but even they could not understand it. I believe that when we do the right thing at the right moment, things start falling into place and the universe cooperates with us,” she said with a smile.
Ultimately, her vision is to ensure that tribal communities lead and sustain the healthcare initiatives themselves. "Our idea is that the tribal communities should lead the entire initiative. They should be able to take it forward themselves," she told us.
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Taking The Message To Young Doctors
Apart from delivering healthcare, Swasthya Swaraj also runs an exposure programme to familiarise young medical students with the realities of healthcare delivery in tribal regions. Called the Swasthya Swaraj Tribal Health Exposure Programme, it encourages medical students to visit villages, experience community life and understand the challenges of providing healthcare in remote areas.
"We motivate students to come in small groups and stay in the villages. At the end of their stay, we reflect with them on their experiences. Students from several medical colleges have participated in the programme,” she said.
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Dr Edassery believes these experiences can influence the career choices of young doctors and encourage them to look beyond urban healthcare. "Many of the young doctors who have worked with us do not want to take up jobs in corporate settings. Instead, they choose to work in rural areas, which is a great thing. We also organise exposure programmes for medical students to familiarise them with the challenges of tribal healthcare and motivate them to contribute,” she added.
After years of working on the ground, Dr Edassery now hopes to document her experiences and learnings in a book. However, she is also waiting for someone to take over the responsibility of leading the organisation's work. "I have done my work, and I would like to write down my reflections and learnings. Somebody has to come in, relieve me and take over. That is what I am waiting for. I cannot say when it will happen, but I hope it happens soon,” she concluded.
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