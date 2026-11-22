ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | From 'Zero Gravity' To 'The Happy School': How Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar Became An Unlikely Changemaker

Maitreyi Jichkar receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 (Education) from Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at a function in Vijayawada on Nov. 16, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: No one had asked Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar to fix the schools. She had no teaching degree, no government post and no budget. What she had was her father’s example, a notebook full of questions and a habit of showing up where few others did. While others blamed a lack of funds for the peeling walls and half-empty benches, she set out to rebuild ties between villages and the schools meant to serve them.

The social entrepreneur and education activist from Nagpur has transformed over 150 government schools through her organisation, Zero Gravity and aims to reach 2,000. She was honoured at the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 for her work in education.

Ramoji Excellence Awardee Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar in conversation with ETV Bharat's Monica Singh. (ETV Bharat)

At the ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16, Maitreyi received the award from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron among others.

"It was a defining moment not only for me but for my entire team when I got to know about the award from the Ramoji Group. It is a milestone on the road where I have to tread miles," Maitreyi told ETV Bharat. "My goal is to ensure that students in government schools, much like those in private institutions, receive quality education and build a bright future.”

Founder of Zero Gravity

Maitreyi is the daughter of the late Shrikant Jichkar, a scholar, civil servant and former Maharashtra minister widely recognised for his academic achievements. She founded Zero Gravity and launched The Happy School Project to turn neglected government schools into welcoming places for children.

Her father gave her a chance to see how local administration worked and how people in different communities lived. Those experiences sparked her interest in education and public service. Maitreyi was 14 when she lost her father in a car accident. His death marked a turning point, and she decided to carry forward his ideals through social work.

She established Zero Gravity in Nagpur in 2008 and went on to develop an extensive volunteer network. The team has been working to transform government schools since 2013. "We have long emphasised the critical importance of this work. The first step is to earn the trust of parents who send their children to government schools. If we don’t address the school buildings, infrastructure, and overall environment, we cannot convince parents to send their wards to schools,” she says.

Her team repairs dilapidated school facilities. As the work gained recognition, principals from several villages began reaching out to her, helping the project expand. The organisation has also extended its work to healthcare facilities, orphanages and old-age homes.

"Though I do not receive support commensurate with what I do, I keep the work on. Now the focus on education has grown and opened new vistas, allowing me to work on a much larger scale. While the journey has been challenging, I am prepared,” she says.

The goal of transforming 2,000 schools

Having transformed over 150 government schools, Maitreyi is now working with administrations across several districts to improve how schools function. "I believe my goal of transforming 2,000 schools and creating a better academic environment will not be as daunting as I thought it to be," she says.

Structural safety comes first

When the team takes up a school for renovation, its first priority is to make the building safe and functional. The team repairs damaged structures and roofs at risk of collapse before painting classrooms, upgrading electrical systems and redesigning dark rooms to improve lighting and ventilation.

"I oversee the repair of existing facilities and in cases where there is a severe shortage, I coordinate with the administration to get the necessary permissions,” Maitreyi says. Once those approvals are in place, the team builds toilets and adds other essential facilities. "School interiors are designed with the same care as one's home," she says.

The team looks at the entire building with the children's needs in mind. Once structural repairs are complete, it redesigns the spaces to make them safe, welcoming and functional. "Much like how changing the interior of a home transforms its entire appearance, the government schools too get a facelift and that is quite satisfying," Maitreyi says with a smile.

What is BaLA?

Once the building is ready, the team uses an approach called Building as a Learning Aid (BaLA), which it has adapted for its projects. The team incorporates concepts from the school curriculum into wall designs. Architects and designers draw up a plan for each wall and artists visit the schools to bring those designs to life.