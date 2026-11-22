Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | From 'Zero Gravity' To 'The Happy School': How Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar Became An Unlikely Changemaker
A leaking classroom and a student erasing her lesson spurred Maitreyi Jichkar to act and transform 150 schools. ETV Bharat's Monika Singh finds out how.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 6:34 AM IST
Vijayawada: No one had asked Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar to fix the schools. She had no teaching degree, no government post and no budget. What she had was her father’s example, a notebook full of questions and a habit of showing up where few others did. While others blamed a lack of funds for the peeling walls and half-empty benches, she set out to rebuild ties between villages and the schools meant to serve them.
The social entrepreneur and education activist from Nagpur has transformed over 150 government schools through her organisation, Zero Gravity and aims to reach 2,000. She was honoured at the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 for her work in education.
At the ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16, Maitreyi received the award from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron among others.
"It was a defining moment not only for me but for my entire team when I got to know about the award from the Ramoji Group. It is a milestone on the road where I have to tread miles," Maitreyi told ETV Bharat. "My goal is to ensure that students in government schools, much like those in private institutions, receive quality education and build a bright future.”
Founder of Zero Gravity
Maitreyi is the daughter of the late Shrikant Jichkar, a scholar, civil servant and former Maharashtra minister widely recognised for his academic achievements. She founded Zero Gravity and launched The Happy School Project to turn neglected government schools into welcoming places for children.
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Her father gave her a chance to see how local administration worked and how people in different communities lived. Those experiences sparked her interest in education and public service. Maitreyi was 14 when she lost her father in a car accident. His death marked a turning point, and she decided to carry forward his ideals through social work.
She established Zero Gravity in Nagpur in 2008 and went on to develop an extensive volunteer network. The team has been working to transform government schools since 2013. "We have long emphasised the critical importance of this work. The first step is to earn the trust of parents who send their children to government schools. If we don’t address the school buildings, infrastructure, and overall environment, we cannot convince parents to send their wards to schools,” she says.
Her team repairs dilapidated school facilities. As the work gained recognition, principals from several villages began reaching out to her, helping the project expand. The organisation has also extended its work to healthcare facilities, orphanages and old-age homes.
"Though I do not receive support commensurate with what I do, I keep the work on. Now the focus on education has grown and opened new vistas, allowing me to work on a much larger scale. While the journey has been challenging, I am prepared,” she says.
The goal of transforming 2,000 schools
Having transformed over 150 government schools, Maitreyi is now working with administrations across several districts to improve how schools function. "I believe my goal of transforming 2,000 schools and creating a better academic environment will not be as daunting as I thought it to be," she says.
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Structural safety comes first
When the team takes up a school for renovation, its first priority is to make the building safe and functional. The team repairs damaged structures and roofs at risk of collapse before painting classrooms, upgrading electrical systems and redesigning dark rooms to improve lighting and ventilation.
"I oversee the repair of existing facilities and in cases where there is a severe shortage, I coordinate with the administration to get the necessary permissions,” Maitreyi says. Once those approvals are in place, the team builds toilets and adds other essential facilities. "School interiors are designed with the same care as one's home," she says.
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The team looks at the entire building with the children's needs in mind. Once structural repairs are complete, it redesigns the spaces to make them safe, welcoming and functional. "Much like how changing the interior of a home transforms its entire appearance, the government schools too get a facelift and that is quite satisfying," Maitreyi says with a smile.
What is BaLA?
Once the building is ready, the team uses an approach called Building as a Learning Aid (BaLA), which it has adapted for its projects. The team incorporates concepts from the school curriculum into wall designs. Architects and designers draw up a plan for each wall and artists visit the schools to bring those designs to life.
Two ways of working with schools
Maitreyi's team works in two ways. Under the first model, companies provide corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding and the team selects schools from a long waiting list and carries out the work independently. Under the second, it works directly with the local administration to renovate schools.
Maitreyi says most projects undertaken with government bodies are also financed through CSR funding. Working with decades-old buildings brings its own challenges. "While the administration may have the best intentions, like renovating schools or constructing toilets, the work is often constrained by existing, decades-old infrastructure. Even when government funds are released, contractors frequently end up painting the schools in the same conventional, dull brown and cream colour schemes," she says.
Maitreyi would like the administration to give more thought to how school buildings are designed and what each school needs. "I often notice a lack of foresight during implementation, which prevents the work from being sustainable in the long run. A committee should be formed to approve new designs, which would help avoid the issue of unnecessary construction work," she says.
She recalls a school that already had two functioning toilets. A third was built simply to meet a target. "Such systems need reforms," she says.
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The visit that started it all
Maitreyi’s earlier work with orphaned children often took her to government schools. On one visit, she saw water leaking through a classroom roof and children huddled in one corner. Then she noticed a girl erasing what she had written in her notebook.
"When I asked the student why she was erasing her work, the girl explained that if she didn’t, she wouldn't have space to write the next day’s lesson. And that response shook me," Maitreyi recalls. The visit convinced her to start working with neglected government schools.
Plans to renovate 500 to 600 schools
Maitreyi says the school renovation work is gaining momentum. "The plan involves the simultaneous renovation of 500 to 600 schools across various districts. Several administrative bodies are now also incorporating this model into their own operational frameworks," she says.
Her organisation is also working to improve children’s homes, hostels, shelters for women and children, and old-age homes. "Something is in the planning stage with a focus on renovating these social shelters," she adds.
Adopting a village
Maitreyi has also adopted a village, where she is working to restore the community hall and develop shared public spaces. "We are also providing support to redesign and better organise the small, mud-built homes of impoverished families. Additionally, specific initiatives are being undertaken to empower women’s self-help groups," she says.
The team behind the work
Maitreyi works with a small full-time team of architects, designers and specialists in operations and project management. "Most of these people have been associated with me for the past 15 years and I am sure they have chosen to commit themselves fully to this organisation, lest it would not have been possible to come this far,” she says.
Her work has earned her several awards over the years. In the schools she once visited while working with orphaned children, Maitreyi found a way to carry on what her father had taught her about public service. And that she is resolute to continue the good work for all times to come speaks volumes about her life and mission.
Like father, like daughter.
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