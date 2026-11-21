Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | Dr Ganesh Baraiya On The Court Battle That Got Him Into Medical College
In an interview with Monika Singh, Dr Ganesh Baraiya recalls historic legal battle, his tenure in medical school and how he earned his patients’ trust.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:47 AM IST
Vijayawada: People often talk about 'looking up' to their heroes but there are people like Dr Ganesh Baraiya who we need to be looked at eye to eye or, probably a little below to understand what real stature looks like.
A 3-foot-tall physician from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the medico, over the years, has exemplified how the tough gets going when the going gets tough. After clearing the NEET examination, he was initially denied admission by the Medical Council of India, citing his short stature. About eight years back, he achieved victory in the legal battle he fought through a landmark Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for his admission to a medical college.
Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026
On November 16, at a grand ceremony in Vijayawada, Dr Baraiya was presented with the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026, in the 'Youth Icon' category, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Syed Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister of State Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Cherukuri Kiron.
"Receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award is a great privilege for me," said Dr Baraiya, elaborating how his short height became the reason for rejection in getting admission to a medical college.
The Beginning of an Arduous Journey
After completing his Class 11 and 12 education from Neelkanth Vidyapeeth, Talaja, he cleared the NEET-UG examination in 2018. He applied for admission to an MBBS programme.
But a committee from the Medical Council of India rejected his admission, stating his 3-foot height and 72 per cent disability would make him ‘‘physically unsuitable’’ to handle emergency cases, perform surgeries, or reach the height of standard operation tables, Dr Baraiya recalls.
On July 2, 2018, he underwent a re-medical test at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he was rejected once again. "I felt disheartened, fearing that my dream of becoming a doctor would remain unfulfilled. It was then that my teacher and my parents encouraged me to be firm on my resolve," the medical practitioner said.
Father Opposed Filing a Lawsuit
Dr Baraiya recalls that it was his school principal Dalpatbhai Katariya who told him that he must fight against injustice if he wants a seat in the MBBS programme. “We need to file a case in the Gujarat High Court,’’ the teacher told him. At that time, his father, Vitthalbhai Baraiya, was apprehensive and insisted that they should not take on the system. But Katariya convinced him that the fight was not a matter of conflict, but a right to education.
‘The Legal Pursuit’
Dr Baraiya notes that due to his family’s poor financial condition, Kataria covered all the expenses for the legal proceedings. He filed a case in the Gujarat High Court, but two months later, they lost the case.
But Kataria was unstoppable. He filed a case in the Supreme Court. Four months later, on October 2, 2018, the Supreme Court delivered a judgment stating that he was entitled to a seat in the MBBS programme and that height cannot be an obstacle.
“The SC’s historic judgement brought great joy to all of us,” Dr Baraiya reminisces.
But since admissions to the medical college had closed in 2018, the Supreme Court directed that a seat be reserved for him. He got into the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar.
Navigating medical school education posed daily physical challenges, but he says support from peers and teachers helped him.
“At the college, professors and classmates modified the physical learning environment to accommodate me. Seats in the front row were reserved for me, and special chairs were provided so that I could reach laboratory benches and dissection tables,” recalls Dr Baraiya.
During surgeries, fellow medical students would voluntarily lift him or adjust stools, enabling him to participate actively in the operating theatre. “Due to 72 per cent locomotor disability, my writing speed was slower. The college arranged for a scribe and granted me extra time in written examinations, something that was unprecedented at a medical college,” explains the doctor.
Childhood And An Offer from a Circus
Dr Baraiya grew up in an ordinary household, and his father, Vitthalbhai Baraiya, worked as a farmer to support a large family of nine children, including Ganesh. “A local circus troupe once set up camp in my village, Gorkhi, when the organisers offered my father Rs 5 lakh to ‘buy’ me as a performer. But my father refused, stating that he does not need money. He made it clear that he wants me to be educated and do good for the society,” Dr Baraiya adds.
‘Patients Looked At Me With Awe’
Having enrolled into the MBBS programme at the Government Medical College and Sir T. Hospital in Bhavnagar on August 1, 2019, he got clinical postings in the hospital by the third and fourth years. “Whenever patients or their relatives saw me, they were surprised by my height,” he recalls.
He further explains how people were hesitant on whether they should seek treatment from a man who is so short. “But when I started interacting with patients as well as their relatives and listened to their problems, their trust in me grew. People began to believe that I could give them good treatment. My height proved to be a major advantage when working with children who found it easy to connect and felt comfortable with me,” Dr Baraiya says.
As a government doctor, he now provides medical care to rural and low-income communities in Gujarat.
Other Honours Received by Dr. Ganesh Baraiya
Bhavnagar Heritage "30 Under 30" Changemaker (2026): In recognition of his contributions to healthcare and disability rights advocacy, Dr. Baraiya was featured on the cover of ‘Bhavnagar Heritage’ magazine and included in its ‘Class of 2026 - 30 Under 30’ list.
In 2024, he successfully earned his medical degree, gaining recognition as the world’s shortest practicing doctor, standing at just three feet tall.
Special Guest on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC 18): In 2026, he was honoured as a special guest on India’s renowned game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
‘Comparison among kids is unfair’
Dr Baraiya emphasises that every child possesses unique capabilities, and it is unfair to compare one to the other. Children with disabilities may have physical limitations, but their minds remain unconstrained. “I would urge all to never give up and to keep moving forward. Hard work and struggle are an inherent part of life, and you must be prepared to face challenges if you wish to achieve your goals. Success will surely come one day,” he says.
Promoting Organ Donation
Dr. Baraiya shares that being a doctor, he is actively involved with the Indian Medical Association, driven by a spirit of service. He is engaged in organ donation campaigns, asserting that “A single person’s organ donation can save up to eight lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also championed the cause of organ donation.” The doctor has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the organ donation awareness programme in Bhavnagar district.
Though Dr Baraiya’s initial passion was to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to serve the public, he shifted his focus to medicine only in high school when he realised the profound impact doctors have on marginalised rural communities. Aptly recognised as a ‘youth icon’, Dr Baraiya is an inspiration for the younger generation and has proved that challenges need to be overcome with firm determination and head held high, not to be sulked about and accepted as is.
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