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Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | Dr Ganesh Baraiya On The Court Battle That Got Him Into Medical College

Dr Ganesh Baraiya being awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 (Youth Icon) by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, at a function in Vijayawada, on November 16, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron and other guests are also seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: People often talk about 'looking up' to their heroes but there are people like Dr Ganesh Baraiya who we need to be looked at eye to eye or, probably a little below to understand what real stature looks like.

A 3-foot-tall physician from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the medico, over the years, has exemplified how the tough gets going when the going gets tough. After clearing the NEET examination, he was initially denied admission by the Medical Council of India, citing his short stature. About eight years back, he achieved victory in the legal battle he fought through a landmark Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for his admission to a medical college.

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026

On November 16, at a grand ceremony in Vijayawada, Dr Baraiya was presented with the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026, in the 'Youth Icon' category, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Syed Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister of State Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Cherukuri Kiron.

Ramoji Excellence Awardee Dr Ganesh Baraiya speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

"Receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award is a great privilege for me," said Dr Baraiya, elaborating how his short height became the reason for rejection in getting admission to a medical college.

The Beginning of an Arduous Journey

After completing his Class 11 and 12 education from Neelkanth Vidyapeeth, Talaja, he cleared the NEET-UG examination in 2018. He applied for admission to an MBBS programme.

But a committee from the Medical Council of India rejected his admission, stating his 3-foot height and 72 per cent disability would make him ‘‘physically unsuitable’’ to handle emergency cases, perform surgeries, or reach the height of standard operation tables, Dr Baraiya recalls.

On July 2, 2018, he underwent a re-medical test at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he was rejected once again. "I felt disheartened, fearing that my dream of becoming a doctor would remain unfulfilled. It was then that my teacher and my parents encouraged me to be firm on my resolve," the medical practitioner said.

Father Opposed Filing a Lawsuit

Dr Baraiya recalls that it was his school principal Dalpatbhai Katariya who told him that he must fight against injustice if he wants a seat in the MBBS programme. “We need to file a case in the Gujarat High Court,’’ the teacher told him. At that time, his father, Vitthalbhai Baraiya, was apprehensive and insisted that they should not take on the system. But Katariya convinced him that the fight was not a matter of conflict, but a right to education.

‘The Legal Pursuit’

Dr Baraiya notes that due to his family’s poor financial condition, Kataria covered all the expenses for the legal proceedings. He filed a case in the Gujarat High Court, but two months later, they lost the case.

But Kataria was unstoppable. He filed a case in the Supreme Court. Four months later, on October 2, 2018, the Supreme Court delivered a judgment stating that he was entitled to a seat in the MBBS programme and that height cannot be an obstacle.

“The SC’s historic judgement brought great joy to all of us,” Dr Baraiya reminisces.

But since admissions to the medical college had closed in 2018, the Supreme Court directed that a seat be reserved for him. He got into the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar.

Navigating medical school education posed daily physical challenges, but he says support from peers and teachers helped him.

“At the college, professors and classmates modified the physical learning environment to accommodate me. Seats in the front row were reserved for me, and special chairs were provided so that I could reach laboratory benches and dissection tables,” recalls Dr Baraiya.