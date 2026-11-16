Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | Celebrating 9 Inspiring Journeys That Touched Countless Lives: Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron
Ch. Kiron congratulated awardees and said their achievements will "inspire many more to dream, serve and excel."
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Vijayawada:“We are celebrating nine inspiring journeys that have a bearing on countless lives,” Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron, announced, while welcoming the gathering for the second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika here in Andhra Pradesh. Monday marked the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao.
"Today, we are not merely honouring nine outstanding individuals; we are celebrating nine inspiring journeys that have touched countless lives," Kiron said. "My heartfelt congratulations to all our awardees. May your achievements inspire many more to dream, serve and excel," he told the awardees.
"Sri Ramoji Rao firmly believed that enterprise and ethics must go hand in hand," the CMD said, adding that for the founder Chairman never regarded creating wealth as a mere business activity. He looked at it as "an opportunity to create employment, empower people and contribute to nation building". Sri Ramoji Rao, Kiron said, stood for democratic values, championed people's causes and believed that every individual has a role in building a better society.
"He believed that true excellence is not measured by personal success, but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others," the CMD said. He cited it as "the very foundation of the Ramoji Excellence Awards". "These awards are but our humble tribute to his extraordinary vision and enduring legacy. It is our aspiration to present these national awards in a different state each year," he added.
Remembering the visionary with respect and gratitude, the Ramoji Group CMD reiterated the commitment to uphold the values Sri Ramoji Rao cherished throughout his life.
On the selection process, Kiron said the nine awardees were chosen through a rigorous evaluation process from among more than 900 profiles considered this year. He pointed out that five of this year's nine awardees were women, while four of the seven in the inaugural edition were women.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lit the lamp formally marking the beginning of the award ceremony, he was joined by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Kiron, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeswari.
While welcoming Shah, Kiron kept his remarks in Gujarati, bringing a smile on the Home Minister's face who was seen acknowledging it.
Instituted last year in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao, the Ramoji Excellence Awards recognise distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in serving society. The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.
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