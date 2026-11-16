ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | Celebrating 9 Inspiring Journeys That Touched Countless Lives: Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron

Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron, welcoming the gathering during the second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards here on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada:“We are celebrating nine inspiring journeys that have a bearing on countless lives,” Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron, announced, while welcoming the gathering for the second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika here in Andhra Pradesh. Monday marked the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao.

"Today, we are not merely honouring nine outstanding individuals; we are celebrating nine inspiring journeys that have touched countless lives," Kiron said. "My heartfelt congratulations to all our awardees. May your achievements inspire many more to dream, serve and excel," he told the awardees.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch. Kiron (ETV Bharat) "Sri Ramoji Rao firmly believed that enterprise and ethics must go hand in hand," the CMD said, adding that for the founder Chairman never regarded creating wealth as a mere business activity. He looked at it as "an opportunity to create employment, empower people and contribute to nation building". Sri Ramoji Rao, Kiron said, stood for democratic values, championed people's causes and believed that every individual has a role in building a better society. "He believed that true excellence is not measured by personal success, but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others," the CMD said. He cited it as "the very foundation of the Ramoji Excellence Awards". "These awards are but our humble tribute to his extraordinary vision and enduring legacy. It is our aspiration to present these national awards in a different state each year," he added. Remembering the visionary with respect and gratitude, the Ramoji Group CMD reiterated the commitment to uphold the values Sri Ramoji Rao cherished throughout his life.