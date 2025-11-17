ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Hyderabad: If the Chenab rail bridge in Jammu Kashmir is considered poetry in steel, a structure balanced on cliff edges and shaped by extreme terrain, Dr. Madhavi Latha Gali can rightfully be termed as the poet. For years, she worked across tough geological and logistical challenges to help bring this engineering marvel to life.

Daring to build the highest railway bridge, taller than the Eiffel tower, Madhavi today stands tall as the maker of an engineering feat that challenges geology, gravity, and geopolitics, all at once.

She was conferred the first Ramoji Rao Award of Excellence in at a glittering event at Hyderabad on Sunday, when she spoke to ETV Bharat’s Siddharth Rao, with ease about her ‘difficult’ journey from being a village girl to making it as the first woman faculty member at IISC, the woman who has not only carved a path for herself but for millions others. Humility personified, she treats even her extraordinary achievement as routine.

Excerpts from the interview:

SR: You have made it to the place where not many could. Getting into the STEM sciences and making it as first female Professor in civil engineering at IISc to working on the world’s highest railway bridge, how gratifying has it been?

Dr. Madhavi Latha: When you say first female faculty member in the department of civil engineering at IISc, I would say someone had to be the first, so I was. About being a part of the team that engineered the world’s highest railway bridge, it feels great and fills my heart with immense pride.

SR: Civil engineering chose you, or you chose civil engineering. Especially given the stereotypes around women entering “hard” engineering fields?

Dr. Madhavi Latha: Maybe both. In fact, civil engineering came my way.

To be honest, I never wanted to be an engineer. I wanted to be a doctor. I chose engineering because of my family’s financial situation. They felt engineering would allow me to settle down quickly, whereas medicine requires more time and investment.

Civil engineering was not my first choice either. I didn’t get electronics, so civil was my second choice. There are stereotypes about women in this field, but personally, I don’t think gender should decide your career path. I consider myself equal to any man. Passion should drive your profession.

SR: Mechanical and civil engineering are seen as ‘hard’ and physically demanding fields. Did you ever face gender barriers?

Dr. Madhavi Latha: No, I did not face any barriers because of my gender. Yes, there is physical work in this field, especially on-site, but women can handle it. Women can go into space and live for months. Civil engineering is not something women should be scared of. But if someone wants a 9-to-5 desk job, this field is not for them. If you are passionate about nation-building, this is for you.

SR: You mentioned nation-building and also used the word “scary,” which is how many people perceive the Chenab Bridge because of its location, height, and geopolitical sensitivities. You are also known for the “design-as-you-go” approach. How did this come together?

Dr. Madhavi Latha: The design-as-you-go concept is used in any large infrastructure project that spans many years. Conditions change - like the rocks change shape over time. For projects built on natural slopes like the Chenab Bridge, this approach becomes essential. It was not just my idea, it is a global civil engineering practice used rarely. The Indian Railways, construction companies, and designers like me all worked together. That is how the bridge evolved into what it is today.

SR: Technology evolves rapidly. How do sustainability, safety, and environmental concerns fit into modern engineering?