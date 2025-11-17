Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges
Few engineers get to work on structures that make history. Fewer get the tag of being the 'first' in their fields. Dr. Madhavi Latha did both with a steely resolve, quietly without theatrics.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: If the Chenab rail bridge in Jammu Kashmir is considered poetry in steel, a structure balanced on cliff edges and shaped by extreme terrain, Dr. Madhavi Latha Gali can rightfully be termed as the poet. For years, she worked across tough geological and logistical challenges to help bring this engineering marvel to life.
Daring to build the highest railway bridge, taller than the Eiffel tower, Madhavi today stands tall as the maker of an engineering feat that challenges geology, gravity, and geopolitics, all at once.
She was conferred the first Ramoji Rao Award of Excellence in at a glittering event at Hyderabad on Sunday, when she spoke to ETV Bharat’s Siddharth Rao, with ease about her ‘difficult’ journey from being a village girl to making it as the first woman faculty member at IISC, the woman who has not only carved a path for herself but for millions others. Humility personified, she treats even her extraordinary achievement as routine.
Excerpts from the interview:
SR: You have made it to the place where not many could. Getting into the STEM sciences and making it as first female Professor in civil engineering at IISc to working on the world’s highest railway bridge, how gratifying has it been?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: When you say first female faculty member in the department of civil engineering at IISc, I would say someone had to be the first, so I was. About being a part of the team that engineered the world’s highest railway bridge, it feels great and fills my heart with immense pride.
SR: Civil engineering chose you, or you chose civil engineering. Especially given the stereotypes around women entering “hard” engineering fields?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: Maybe both. In fact, civil engineering came my way.
To be honest, I never wanted to be an engineer. I wanted to be a doctor. I chose engineering because of my family’s financial situation. They felt engineering would allow me to settle down quickly, whereas medicine requires more time and investment.
Civil engineering was not my first choice either. I didn’t get electronics, so civil was my second choice. There are stereotypes about women in this field, but personally, I don’t think gender should decide your career path. I consider myself equal to any man. Passion should drive your profession.
SR: Mechanical and civil engineering are seen as ‘hard’ and physically demanding fields. Did you ever face gender barriers?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: No, I did not face any barriers because of my gender. Yes, there is physical work in this field, especially on-site, but women can handle it. Women can go into space and live for months. Civil engineering is not something women should be scared of. But if someone wants a 9-to-5 desk job, this field is not for them. If you are passionate about nation-building, this is for you.
SR: You mentioned nation-building and also used the word “scary,” which is how many people perceive the Chenab Bridge because of its location, height, and geopolitical sensitivities. You are also known for the “design-as-you-go” approach. How did this come together?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: The design-as-you-go concept is used in any large infrastructure project that spans many years. Conditions change - like the rocks change shape over time. For projects built on natural slopes like the Chenab Bridge, this approach becomes essential. It was not just my idea, it is a global civil engineering practice used rarely. The Indian Railways, construction companies, and designers like me all worked together. That is how the bridge evolved into what it is today.
SR: Technology evolves rapidly. How do sustainability, safety, and environmental concerns fit into modern engineering?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: I’m the Chair of Sustainable Tech at IISc, so I understand sustainability deeply. Some argue that cement and concrete are not sustainable, but sustainability is not just about materials, it is also about total environmental impact and lifecycle.
During the recent floods in Jammu, the Chenab railway bridge was the only lifeline. Roads were closed; relief material and victims were transported through this route. Millions of tons of apples that would have rotted were transported to Delhi. That is sustainability.
Initially people opposed the project, but during the floods, they realised why it was needed. Sustainability is keeping people safe without harming their ecosystem. And we achieved that.
SR: So sustainability has more dimensions than just materials and emissions?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: Exactly. The river flows between two hills, and we built a massive bridge without disturbing their natural course. Travel time between Jammu and Srinagar has been reduced by 50%, which means huge reductions in emissions from road travel. That is also sustainability.
SR: This brings us back to STEM and gender. You have been recognised among the Top 75 Women in STEM. What’s your take on women breaking gender barriers?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: Very relevant point. Gender bias does exist. There is a glass ceiling. Change has to come from both sides- women should be fearless, and the industry should recognise women’s strengths.
Women often deliver end-to-end. I have seen men drop out of responsibilities, while passionate women go all the way. Industry will understand this over time. We are seeing more women CEOs and women in critical roles. Change is happening, you can see me. There are a few case studies, as of now. Going forward, we will see many.
SR: What about girls who are married off after Class 10? What pathways exist for them today?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: It’s a very painful reality. I myself could have been married at 13 or 14. In many villages, early marriage is still seen as a responsibility to ‘get rid of.’
These girls do not have the foundation to be fearless. The government must support their education. Systemic change is essential.
Many parents, after reading my story, have written to me saying they will educate their daughters. Real stories must be highlighted to inspire parents. Girls can be equal to boys but families and systems must support them.
SR: Your journey - a PhD, professor, Chenab Bridge engineer, award winner - what message would you like to give the young women?
Dr. Madhavi Latha: Dream big, but understand your limitations. Find your own corner of the sky. My life wasn’t defined the day I was born; it evolved as I progressed. I never said no to opportunities. I never let doubt stop me. Everyone cannot do everything, so you must find your own corner of the sky where you can fly high. This is what I believe. Your life is not defined by the day you are born.
When I look at the young girl I once was and who I am today, I had never imagined standing where I stand now. But I always carried a dream in my heart that I would fly, that I would become someone. That passion was always there. The awards follow on their own. The awards I receive today are for all the hard work I have put in, not just for the Chenab Bridge.
Awards come when you consistently work hard. I studied in Telugu medium till Class 12, struggled with English in engineering, and was very shy. But I told myself I would conquer my world. Any girl can do this, the only differences are circumstances and courage. Be consistent. Never give up. Never settle for less than what you deserve.