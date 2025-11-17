ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

Hyderabad: At 12, a curious Pallabi Ghosh encountered a man, harrowingly looking for his missing daughter in a small village in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. She and her uncle also joined the search, asking the passersby about the girl. Nobody knew anything. All the while, Pallabi kept wondering how a child could disappear in a village where everyone knew each other.

The child was not found. As she travelled back to her home in Assam, the incident remained etched on her mind. It was her first introduction to the term human trafficking, though at that time, Pallabi did not understand what it meant.

Over two decades later, she has rescued over 10,000 human trafficking survivors and impacted the lives of over 75,000 women. Despite facing threats from trafficking networks and systemic apathy, Pallabi has remained unwavering in her mission.

In 2020, she founded the Impact and Dialogue Foundation, aiming to prevent trafficking at its source and provide holistic support to survivors. Now 35, Pallabi was awarded the inaugural Ramoji Award of Excellence in the Women Achiever category on Sunday for her extraordinary contribution to human rights, women’s empowerment and social transformation.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Pallabi shares her journey so far, how fraught with danger a human trafficking activist’s life can be and what keeps her going. “After that (the Bengal episode) till the age of 19, multiple incidents happened. Finally, I got to know in my first year of graduation that one of the reasons for missing children is trafficking. And that's when I decided that I will work in the area,” she recalls.

Born in Assam, Pallabi completed her higher studies in Delhi. While her groundwork in tracking human trafficking cases and rescuing those entangled began from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, Pallabi realised that activists in the field were not able to work from the source areas.

“In trafficking, there is source, transit and destination. As I started working in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as a young activist, I figured out that every other activist in the field was working only in destinations. But, if you want to end the crime, then you have to go to the source from where it originates. That's when I decided I should go to the source,” she says.

Pallabi then started working in West Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, states that, according to her, were the sources of many human trafficking cases. Despite years of facing human pain and battling systems resistant to change, Pallabi says it is the “human connect” that has kept her going. She recalls her first rescue, a young girl whose mother travelled nearly ten hours carrying a watermelon, the only gift she could afford as a gesture of gratitude.

“After the court hearing, the girl said something I still remember. She told the magistrate, ‘My mother gave me birth, but she is the mother who saved me,’” Pallabi says. “Moments like this remind me why I started and why I cannot stop.”

For her, the work goes far beyond the number of rescues. It’s about the emotional anchor she finds in resilience and gratitude. “There are women who travel miles to bring me a piece of jaggery or send cards made with flowers from their garden. Money cannot buy that,” she reflects. It is these small, human exchanges that keep her emotionally afloat in an otherwise draining field.