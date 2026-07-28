Rameshan Paleri, Chairman Of India's Oldest Worker Cooperative ULCCS, Passes Away At 65
Rameshan Paleri's primary objective was to elevate the quality of road construction in Kerala to European standards.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Kozhikode: The Chairman of the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), Rameshan Paleri, passed away at the age of 65 early Tuesday morning.
Founded in 1925 in Kerala, ULCCS is recognised as the oldest worker cooperative in India. Paleri suffered a fatal heart attack while undergoing expert treatment for cancer at a hospital in Coimbatore.
Diagnosed with the illness over a year ago, he had completely withdrawn from public life and official duties, spending his last three months hospitalised in Coimbatore.
A native of Madappally near Vadakara, Paleri remained at the helm of the organisation for the past three decades, which was founded in by Vagbhatananda Guru with a mere 14 members, into the largest labour contract cooperative society in Asia.
Under his leadership, a small group initially dedicated to laying rural roads evolved into a premier national institution executing massive projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore. He inspired the society, which had previously focused solely on the welfare of its workers, to dream big and achieve unprecedented growth.
Paleri revolutionised the infrastructure development sector of the state. His primary objective was to elevate the quality of road construction in Kerala to European standards. To achieve this, he travelled abroad to study innovative technologies and successfully introduced them to the state.
He spearheaded the scientific construction of footpaths on highways that previously lacked them and pioneered the use of BM and BC technology for laying rubberised roads.
The construction of the Kozhikode bypass utilising Malaysian technology stands as a prime example of his innovative approach. Under his guidance, ULCCS successfully undertook and completed numerous large-scale projects, including massive flyovers and major highways.
Showcasing remarkable foresight, he expanded the society's operations beyond the traditional construction sector into modern avenues like Information Technology and Cyber Parks.
Consequently, ULCCS became capable of undertaking and executing several major government projects. An institution that began with just around 200 workers has now grown exponentially, providing daily employment to tens of thousands of people across various parts of the state.