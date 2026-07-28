ETV Bharat / bharat

Rameshan Paleri, Chairman Of India's Oldest Worker Cooperative ULCCS, Passes Away At 65

Kozhikode: The Chairman of the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), Rameshan Paleri, passed away at the age of 65 early Tuesday morning.

Founded in 1925 in Kerala, ULCCS is recognised as the oldest worker cooperative in India. Paleri suffered a fatal heart attack while undergoing expert treatment for cancer at a hospital in Coimbatore.

Diagnosed with the illness over a year ago, he had completely withdrawn from public life and official duties, spending his last three months hospitalised in Coimbatore.

A native of Madappally near Vadakara, Paleri remained at the helm of the organisation for the past three decades, which was founded in by Vagbhatananda Guru with a mere 14 members, into the largest labour contract cooperative society in Asia.

Under his leadership, a small group initially dedicated to laying rural roads evolved into a premier national institution executing massive projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore. He inspired the society, which had previously focused solely on the welfare of its workers, to dream big and achieve unprecedented growth.