Ramesh Puts Out 1948 Letters By Nehru, Patel To Mookerjee Slamming RSS, Hindu Mahasabha

New Delhi: On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday recalled two separate letters written in 1948 to Syama Prasad Mookerjee by Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in which they strongly criticised and raised questions over the activities of the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS.

The Congress general secretary in charge of communications said two days before Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, Nehru had written to Mookerjee, and a few months later, on July 18 1948, Sardar Patel had also written to Mookerjee.

"Both are damning indictments of the self-declared custodians of nationalism. And to think that there is a Lok Sabha MP wedded to that ideology and who was blessed by the PM himself, who said that he could not choose between Gandhi and Godse. His mindset is revealing," Ramesh said on X, in an apparent reference to BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay's controversial remarks in 2024.