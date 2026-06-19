ETV Bharat / bharat

'Demonstrably Inadequate': Congress Flags Non-Transparency Over Great Nicobar Project

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, over the Great Nicobar Island project, flagging the issue of non-transparency and asserting that the environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the venture are "demonstrably inadequate".

The latest letter is part of a series of letter exchanges between him and Yadav on the project over the last couple of years. "Many thanks for your response, however disappointing and unsatisfactory, of June 13. 2026 to my letter of June 3, 2026," he said.

Mocking the Minister, the former environment minister said in his latest letter to Yadav, "The environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the Great Nicobar Island Project are demonstrably inadequate and fall woefully short of guidelines set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change itself."

"These have been detailed in my earlier letters to which you have no worthwhile answer, really," he pointed out. Congress leader further submitted the points for the Minister's consideration regarding the Project.

Ramesh alleges that six-monthly compliance reports, required to be public, have not been made available since March 2024. "Six-monthly compliance reports are to be made public. But after March 2024, no such compliance report has been made available. Minutes of the project monitoring committee meetings are being uploaded several months after they have been held," he said.

"The environmental clearance calls for conservation and mitigation plans to be submitted within 15 days after the clearance was granted on November 11, 2022. These plans are also not publicly available. These include the plans to be prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology (SACON), the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) and the Andaman and Nicobar Forest Department (ANFD)," Ramesh said.

The letter further claimed that conservation plans and studies by various scientific institutions have not been publicly released.

"Some of these institutions had been asked to submit revised proposals for monitoring and mitigation plans after incorporating suggestions made by the Environmental Appraisal Committee. These plans, too, are not publicly available. Moreover, it is strange, to say the least, that such plans may have been submitted after appraisal by the committee concerned, raising doubts about their adequacy and reliability," he said.

"The updated Environment Management Plan based on existing and additional studies is not publicly available. There are at least, as far as I have been able to make out, twelve such studies by different institutions," the Congress leader said.