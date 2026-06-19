'Demonstrably Inadequate': Congress Flags Non-Transparency Over Great Nicobar Project
The latest letter is part of a series of letter exchanges between him and Yadav on the project over the last couple of years.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, over the Great Nicobar Island project, flagging the issue of non-transparency and asserting that the environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the venture are "demonstrably inadequate".
The latest letter is part of a series of letter exchanges between him and Yadav on the project over the last couple of years. "Many thanks for your response, however disappointing and unsatisfactory, of June 13. 2026 to my letter of June 3, 2026," he said.
Mocking the Minister, the former environment minister said in his latest letter to Yadav, "The environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the Great Nicobar Island Project are demonstrably inadequate and fall woefully short of guidelines set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change itself."
I have just written to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change hoping that he will take some time off from splitting Opposition parties and address grave ecological concerns relating to the Great Nicobar Island Project. pic.twitter.com/QbTceAoDum— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 19, 2026
"These have been detailed in my earlier letters to which you have no worthwhile answer, really," he pointed out. Congress leader further submitted the points for the Minister's consideration regarding the Project.
Ramesh alleges that six-monthly compliance reports, required to be public, have not been made available since March 2024. "Six-monthly compliance reports are to be made public. But after March 2024, no such compliance report has been made available. Minutes of the project monitoring committee meetings are being uploaded several months after they have been held," he said.
"The environmental clearance calls for conservation and mitigation plans to be submitted within 15 days after the clearance was granted on November 11, 2022. These plans are also not publicly available. These include the plans to be prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology (SACON), the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) and the Andaman and Nicobar Forest Department (ANFD)," Ramesh said.
The letter further claimed that conservation plans and studies by various scientific institutions have not been publicly released.
"Some of these institutions had been asked to submit revised proposals for monitoring and mitigation plans after incorporating suggestions made by the Environmental Appraisal Committee. These plans, too, are not publicly available. Moreover, it is strange, to say the least, that such plans may have been submitted after appraisal by the committee concerned, raising doubts about their adequacy and reliability," he said.
"The updated Environment Management Plan based on existing and additional studies is not publicly available. There are at least, as far as I have been able to make out, twelve such studies by different institutions," the Congress leader said.
Ramesh further argued that the environmental clearance was granted prematurely, citing unrealistic mitigation plans such as large-scale coral colony relocation.
"Several studies are still pending, proving that the environmental clearance was granted prematurely and hastily. Some of the mitigation plans, like the large-scale relocation of coral colonies, are clearly unrealistic and almost impossible," he noted.
"You may recall that I have earlier requested that the report of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) set up by the National Green Tribunal be made public along with the field survey of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management on which the HPC's dubious conclusion regarding the Coastal Regulation Zone status of the proposed transhipment port was based," he pointed.
"Finally, everything I am asking for to be made publicly available in no way comes in the way of fulfilling so-called strategic objectives which have now become the rationale for the Great Nicobar Island Project," he concluded.
Ramesh further expressed disappointment, saying that "Serious questions on its environmental impact assessment and legitimate concerns on its grave ecological consequences remain unanswered and unaddressed by your sadly evasive replies."
"I am simply unable to understand the extraordinary level of non-transparency that is being adopted to hide reports, studies and plans," he added.
The Congress on Wednesday had attacked the government over the project, saying the transhipment port on Galathea Bay is a recipe for ecological havoc and would lead to large-scale destruction of coral colonies. Ramesh has also written two letters to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the project and urged him to reconsider the rejection of the full expansion of the INS Baaz runway.
The government is planning to build an international container transhipment port (ICTP), a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant under the GNI project. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the government's argument that the project is about defence and a transhipment port is a "lie", and alleged that it is actually about benefiting one businessman so that he can build hotels and casinos on India's most irreplaceable ecological land.
Gandhi had also released an over 16-minute video earlier this month based on his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in late April and urged people to sign a petition to tell the government "we choose green over greed".
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