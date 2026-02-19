Ramadan 2026: An Islamic Month Of Fasting, Faith, And Togetherness
By Manzoor-ul-Hassan
The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has arrived, uniting Muslims worldwide in the daily practice of fasting from dawn to sunset. The time of heightened devotion, spiritual rejuvenation and charity also offers a special opportunity for togetherness through shared daily meals during Suhoor (pre-dawn) and Iftar (post-sunset).
Ramadan is followed by Eid-ul-Fitr, the Islamic festival and an occasion to ponder upon what one did during the month and thank the Almighty for all the blessings in one’s life.
- Ramadan begins on February 18, 19
The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan, begins on the sighting of the crescent (new moon) and lasts 29 or 30 days. The actual start and end dates may vary among countries and Muslim communities, and the corresponding Gregorian date for Ramadan shifts by almost ten days every year.
This year, the first day of Ramadan began on Wednesday (February 18) in Middle Eastern countries, while in South Asian countries, including India, the fasting month began on Thursday with the announcements from Islamic authorities, religious leaders and bodies on whether the crescent had been sighted.
- Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (giving alms and charity), and Hajj (pilgrimage to Makkah). This month is also significant as God revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month.
The Islamic guidelines for daily fasting during Ramadan require abstaining from all food and drink from dawn to sunset, as well as refraining from activities such as smoking and marital relations.
Muslims also regard Ramadan fasting as an act of complete submission to God and reaping benefits, ranging from self-restraint to gratitude and empathy with the poor and hungry. One of the main obligations during this month is charity.
This month also witnesses Muslims stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Holy Quran.
Like at the predawn meal, called 'suhoor', Muslims take food and fluids to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast and break it at 'Iftar'. During this time, most Muslims break their fast by eating dates, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In many Muslim countries and regions, Iftar meals often involve gatherings with family, friends, neighbours, and the wider community.
- Ramadan fasting hours in India
In India, fasting durations in February and March will range from 12 to 14 hours per day, depending on the city. The fasting hours are slightly longer in northern cities like Delhi, Lucknow and Srinagar compared to southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.
Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival marking the end of fasting. Based on current calculations, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to be on March 20 or March 21, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal (tenth Islamic month).
- Who are exempted from Ramadan fasting
Although Ramadan is mandatory for all Muslims, there are certain exemptions. Individuals who are travelling or ailing due to some disease or procedure. However, they need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.
Women who are on their monthly periods are forbidden from fasting during Ramadan, as it is considered a mandatory exemption due to physical, hormonal, and blood loss-related strain.
- Ramadan greetings and quotes
Greetings!
May this holy month of fasting bring goodness and peace to everyone. Ramadan Mubarak!
May God's love and blessings always be with your family this month. Happy Ramadan to everyone.
May this Ramadan fast help purify both mind and body. Ramadan Mubarak!
May these days of tolerance and charity fill your lives with joy and prosperity.
Wishing you a blessed Ramadan; may God answer your every prayer.
Quotes
“The month of Ramadan is that in which the Holy Qur'an was revealed.” - (Quran 2:185)
“Ramadan is the month of forgiveness, and the reward for those who are forgiving is heaven."
“Fasting is not merely enduring hunger and thirst but self-control from evils.”
“Just as rain nourishes seeds, Ramadan grows the seeds of goodness in our hearts.”
“When Ramadan comes, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of hell are closed."
