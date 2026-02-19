ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramadan 2026: An Islamic Month Of Fasting, Faith, And Togetherness

Muslim women offer Tarawih, the first prayers marking the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya on February 18, 2026. ( AFP )

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has arrived, uniting Muslims worldwide in the daily practice of fasting from dawn to sunset. The time of heightened devotion, spiritual rejuvenation and charity also offers a special opportunity for togetherness through shared daily meals during Suhoor (pre-dawn) and Iftar (post-sunset).

Ramadan is followed by Eid-ul-Fitr, the Islamic festival and an occasion to ponder upon what one did during the month and thank the Almighty for all the blessings in one’s life.

Ramadan begins on February 18, 19

The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan, begins on the sighting of the crescent (new moon) and lasts 29 or 30 days. The actual start and end dates may vary among countries and Muslim communities, and the corresponding Gregorian date for Ramadan shifts by almost ten days every year.

This year, the first day of Ramadan began on Wednesday (February 18) in Middle Eastern countries, while in South Asian countries, including India, the fasting month began on Thursday with the announcements from Islamic authorities, religious leaders and bodies on whether the crescent had been sighted.

Vendors sell sweets in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of the breaking of the fast at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on February 18, 2026. (AFP)

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (giving alms and charity), and Hajj (pilgrimage to Makkah). This month is also significant as God revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month.

The Islamic guidelines for daily fasting during Ramadan require abstaining from all food and drink from dawn to sunset, as well as refraining from activities such as smoking and marital relations.

Muslims also regard Ramadan fasting as an act of complete submission to God and reaping benefits, ranging from self-restraint to gratitude and empathy with the poor and hungry. One of the main obligations during this month is charity.

Srinagar: A woman walks past a shop with dates and other dry fruits for sale during the holy month of 'Ramadan', in Srinagar, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (PTI)

This month also witnesses Muslims stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Holy Quran.