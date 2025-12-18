ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Vanji Sutar, Noted Sculptor And Designer Of Statue Of Unity, Passes Away At 100

The then President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting Tagore Award for Cultural Harmony for the year 2016 to Ram Vanji Sutar, at a function in New Delhi. ( File/ANI )

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had informed the Legislative Assembly on March 20, that the government has selected Sutar for the highest award of the state, Maharashtra Bhushan award. At that time, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, his son Anil Sutar said, "We got more work because people appreciate what we do. This for us, is the greatest reward."

Sutar gained international fame when he designed the world's tallest statue - the Statue of Unity, in Gujarat. It stands tall at 182 metres (597 feet), exceeding the Spring Temple Buddha by 54 metres. The Vairocana Buddha is located in Foquan Temple in the Zhaocun township of Lushan County, Henan, China. Sutar also erected the 45-foot tall Chambal monument, as well as a bust of Mahatma Gandhi which was copied and sent to other countries.

Though he was suffering from age-related illnesses, he was active till the very end. "It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.

Mumbai: Centenarian and renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar breathed his last at his residence in Delhi late on Wednesday night (December 17).

When asked whether Maharashtra state had ignored his renowned father till then, Anil wasn't critical of his father missing it. "It could be because we moved out of the state and settled in north India after creating these large statues. It is likely they may not have heard of us till then. Till now, our work is known in north India and the rest of the world. But now we have also got a lot of work from Maharashtra. It is possible, after that the Maharashtra government might have decided on this award now."

"We are very happy to receive this award. This award is definitely a validation of my father's work. We are very grateful to the Maharashtra government," said Anil, who is also a well-known sculptor.

Ram Sutar was born in 1925 in Gondur, Dhule district, into a poor carpenter's family. While his childhood was marked by extreme hardship, Shriram Joshi, his teacher recognised his unique talent. Joshi encouraged Sutar to enroll in the Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai, as he strongly felt it would help him nurture his budding artistic abilities.

Sutar was a brilliant student who always was highly achieving. He had received the Mayo Gold Medal for modeling. He went on to win the Mayo gold medal for his exemplary work. Throughout his life, Sutar remained grateful to his teachers who had taught him painting and sculpting, as they enabled him to master stone and marble sculpting. However, sculptor Sutar preferred using bronze casting for the sculptures he created. Sutar received the Tagore Award for cultural harmony in 2016.

Anil informed his father's funeral and last rites will be held on December 18 at 11:00 AM. The funeral procession will start from A2 Sector 19, Noida. They will proceed to the final resting place near the Supernova building in Sector 94.

Ram Sutar created the Statue of Unity (the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) and the Statue of Prosperity (the statue of Kempegowda in Bengaluru). He also sculpted numerous statues of Mahatma Gandhi abroad. This apart, he has created the bronze and stone statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Parliament. Thanks to his tireless efforts, statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule stand across the world as symbols of India's rich heritage.

He has shaped scores of sculptures that have withstood the test of time. On February 19, 2025, he completed 100 years of age, always referred to as a living legend in the field of sculpture.

