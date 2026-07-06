ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Trust To Meet Today Amid Donation Embezzlement Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's Future In Focus

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday afternoon amid allegations of embezzlement of donations and financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple.

The meeting will be held at 3 PM at Maniram Das Chhawani under tight security, with most of the trust members already in Ayodhya.

The meeting is expected to begin with deliberations on the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member Dr Anil Mishra. Sources said the two leaders may be seated separately from the Trust's core committee during the proceedings.

After taking a decision on their resignations, the Trust is likely to review the progress made so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities.

Confirming the meeting, Ram Temple administration assistant Gopal Rao said it would be chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das inside the temple premises at 3 pm.

Who Will Attend The Meeting?

The meeting will be attended by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, members Vishwa Teerth Prasannacharya, Swami Parmanand Giri, Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, Krishna Mohan, Dr Anil Mishra and General Secretary Champat Rai.

Ex-officio members, including Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, Central government representative Prashant Lokhande, and Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra, will also be present. Another Trust functionary is expected to join the meeting through video conferencing.