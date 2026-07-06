Ram Temple Trust To Meet Today Amid Donation Embezzlement Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's Future In Focus
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra's resignations, the SIT investigation and financial issues dominate today's crucial Ram Temple Trust meeting in Ayodhya.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday afternoon amid allegations of embezzlement of donations and financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple.
The meeting will be held at 3 PM at Maniram Das Chhawani under tight security, with most of the trust members already in Ayodhya.
The meeting is expected to begin with deliberations on the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member Dr Anil Mishra. Sources said the two leaders may be seated separately from the Trust's core committee during the proceedings.
After taking a decision on their resignations, the Trust is likely to review the progress made so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities.
Confirming the meeting, Ram Temple administration assistant Gopal Rao said it would be chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das inside the temple premises at 3 pm.
Who Will Attend The Meeting?
The meeting will be attended by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, members Vishwa Teerth Prasannacharya, Swami Parmanand Giri, Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, Krishna Mohan, Dr Anil Mishra and General Secretary Champat Rai.
Ex-officio members, including Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, Central government representative Prashant Lokhande, and Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra, will also be present. Another Trust functionary is expected to join the meeting through video conferencing.
Five-Point Agenda
The Trust will deliberate on five key issues during the meeting. The agenda includes reviewing the SIT's interim report on donations collected through temple donation boxes and discussing future arrangements for temple management.
Members will also consider the unaudited income and expenditure statement, balance sheet and other financial statements for the 2025-26 financial year before approving them. Some additional issues may also come up for discussion.
Statements Of 5 Accused Recorded
Ahead of the meeting, police recorded the statements of the five accused currently in jail in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations.
Investigating officer and Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is probing the alleged theft of Ram Temple offerings, recorded the statements inside the district jail after obtaining permission from the court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Rajat Verma on Saturday.
The statements of Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav were recorded separately, signed by the accused and documented by the police.
Sources said the accused disclosed several important details during questioning. Police may now seek their custody for further interrogation.
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