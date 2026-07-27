ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Theft Row | 'Include A Forensic Auditor In SIT, Submit Status Report': Supreme Court To UP Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said its immediate focus is on ensuring a speedy and impartial probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to induct a forensic auditor into the SIT to strengthen the investigation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The bench directed the SIT to submit a status report regarding the ongoing investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, said that the SIT was formed through a notification issued on July 25 following the apex court’s suggestion.

Mehta said that the government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT), which will be headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range in Uttar Pradesh, and he would be the chairman of the SIT. Mehta added that there is a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), one senior Superintendent of Police (SP), and one Additional SP.