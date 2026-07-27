Ram Temple Theft Row | 'Include A Forensic Auditor In SIT, Submit Status Report': Supreme Court To UP Government
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT, which will be headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, Uttar Pradesh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said its immediate focus is on ensuring a speedy and impartial probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to induct a forensic auditor into the SIT to strengthen the investigation.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The bench directed the SIT to submit a status report regarding the ongoing investigation.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, said that the SIT was formed through a notification issued on July 25 following the apex court’s suggestion.
Mehta said that the government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT), which will be headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range in Uttar Pradesh, and he would be the chairman of the SIT. Mehta added that there is a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), one senior Superintendent of Police (SP), and one Additional SP.
The bench also favoured the inclusion of a chartered accountant in the SIT. The bench asked the Uttar Pradesh government to include a forensic auditor in the state-constituted SIT. Mehta agreed to include the forensic auditor as a member of the SIT.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing one of the petitioners, contended that the SIT must audit the receipts of donations received from across the country for the Ram Mandir construction.
"People have given Rs 500, Rs 1000. There are large-scale reports that ultimately, the money has not reached the Trust. The receipts, whatever the trust got let it be put on a website because people will know whether the money has reached or not; otherwise it is an impossible task. There is nothing to hide, and this is not adversarial…," contended Kamat.
The bench stressed taking steps to ensure transparency and added that the court's focus is on the qualitative investigation of this entire episode. A counsel proposed that a former judge of the apex court should be appointed to monitor the investigation. Mehta said that such a direction may not be necessary since the present bench of three judges is overseeing the SIT probe.
The CJI said that as of now, the court’s entire focus is on the investigation and stressed having a speedy and impartial investigation. He also agreed with a counsel suggesting that the investigation must be time-bound.
Read More