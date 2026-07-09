ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Row: VIP Darshan Pass IDs Of Champat Rai, Anil, Gopal Blocked Amid Probe

File - Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Vasudevanand Saraswati, in car, leaves after attending the trust meeting, in Ayodhya, Monday, July 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has deactivated the digital IDs of former general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao that were used to issue VIP darshan passes, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources associated with the temple administration, the decision was taken by the new temple administration headed by acting general secretary Krishna Mohan as part of measures to curb alleged irregularities in the issuance of preferential entry passes.

With the IDs deactivated, no 'Sugam' or 'Vishisht Darshan' passes can now be generated through their digital credentials or recommendations.

The move comes amid an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged financial irregularities at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to sources, the SIT has found that the digital IDs of trustees and senior office-bearers, which were meant to facilitate VIP darshan for devotees recommended by them, were allegedly misused to generate passes indiscriminately.

The investigation has allegedly revealed that one of the arrested accused, Tinnu Yadav, exploited this loophole to generate hundreds of unauthorised VIP darshan passes, the sources said.