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Ram Temple Embezzlement Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh state president of Congress, Ajay Rai, has been placed under house arrest ahead of the visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party said in a statement late Monday night.

The state Congress chief was placed under house arrest ahead of a high-level Congress delegation visit to the temple on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of funds. Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam are also part of the delegation.

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Ram Temple Visit (ANI)

“I had just arrived in Ayodhya when the BJP government got so scared that the police arrested me at the hotel and are taking me away in their jeep,” Rai said in a post on X. “Around 11:30 PM, the police forcibly arrested us and brought us to the guest house of Acharya Narendra Dev University.

Rai alleged that they were subjected to harassment. “We also wanted to pray to the Lord regarding the disrepute brought to this holy site by the RSS and BJP through the theft of offerings and donations, as well as land scams,” he said.