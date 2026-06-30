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Ram Temple Embezzlement Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit

The state Congress chief was placed under house arrest ahead of a high-level Congress delegation's visit to the temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Ram Temple Embezzlement Row: UP Cong Chief Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit
Uttar Pradesh state President of Congress, Ajay Rai (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST

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Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh state president of Congress, Ajay Rai, has been placed under house arrest ahead of the visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party said in a statement late Monday night.

The state Congress chief was placed under house arrest ahead of a high-level Congress delegation visit to the temple on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of funds. Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam are also part of the delegation.

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Ram Temple Visit (ANI)

“I had just arrived in Ayodhya when the BJP government got so scared that the police arrested me at the hotel and are taking me away in their jeep,” Rai said in a post on X. “Around 11:30 PM, the police forcibly arrested us and brought us to the guest house of Acharya Narendra Dev University.

Rai alleged that they were subjected to harassment. “We also wanted to pray to the Lord regarding the disrepute brought to this holy site by the RSS and BJP through the theft of offerings and donations, as well as land scams,” he said.

He added that they “will neither stop nor bow down”. The Congress had informed the local administration about the proposed visit.

Anticipating that they might be stopped, Congress leaders had arrived in Ayodhya discreetly for the event. Rai had reached Ayodhya by train the previous evening and was staying at a hotel near the railway station, but the police got wind of his presence and placed him under house arrest.

Sanjay Tiwari, a member of the party's state executive committee, said he has also been confined to his residence within the jurisdiction of the Kumarganj police station. Congress leaders are terming the move to stop them and place them under house arrest a violation of democratic rights.

Rai had visited Hanumangarhi and the Ram Mandir on June 18 for prayers. At that time, he had described the incident involving the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir as a "pre-planned robbery."

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said opposition leaders do not believe in Lord Ram, have never visited the temple in Ayodhya, have taken no part in its construction and yet question people who have given up "family life to serve the nation".

"These are the people who do not believe in Lord Ram. Some among them do not even accept his existence. They have never gone for Lord Ram's darshan. Have those criticising ever visited the Ram temple? Have they made any contribution to its construction?" Singh asked.

Also read:

  1. UP CM Announces Name Change Of Moradabad Area After Ex-Cong MLA Active In Ram Temple Movement
  2. Eight Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

TAGGED:

AJAY RAI HOUSE ARREST AYODHYA
AJAY RAI RAM MANDIR DONATION THEFT
AYODHYA CONGRESS PROTEST
RAM TEMPLE EMBEZZLEMENT ROW

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