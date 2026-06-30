Ram Temple Embezzlement Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit
The state Congress chief was placed under house arrest ahead of a high-level Congress delegation's visit to the temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh state president of Congress, Ajay Rai, has been placed under house arrest ahead of the visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party said in a statement late Monday night.
The state Congress chief was placed under house arrest ahead of a high-level Congress delegation visit to the temple on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of funds. Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam are also part of the delegation.
“I had just arrived in Ayodhya when the BJP government got so scared that the police arrested me at the hotel and are taking me away in their jeep,” Rai said in a post on X. “Around 11:30 PM, the police forcibly arrested us and brought us to the guest house of Acharya Narendra Dev University.
Rai alleged that they were subjected to harassment. “We also wanted to pray to the Lord regarding the disrepute brought to this holy site by the RSS and BJP through the theft of offerings and donations, as well as land scams,” he said.
He added that they “will neither stop nor bow down”. The Congress had informed the local administration about the proposed visit.
भाजपा सरकार का डर और कायरता पूरी तरह बेनकाब हो गई है।— UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) June 30, 2026
उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के एक उच्च स्तरीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का आज मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम के दर्शन-पूजन के लिए अयोध्या जाने का कार्यक्रम पहले से प्रस्तावित था।। जैसे ही प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री अजय राय (@kashikirai) जी… pic.twitter.com/MSYz0J9pne
Anticipating that they might be stopped, Congress leaders had arrived in Ayodhya discreetly for the event. Rai had reached Ayodhya by train the previous evening and was staying at a hotel near the railway station, but the police got wind of his presence and placed him under house arrest.
Sanjay Tiwari, a member of the party's state executive committee, said he has also been confined to his residence within the jurisdiction of the Kumarganj police station. Congress leaders are terming the move to stop them and place them under house arrest a violation of democratic rights.
भाजपा सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है!— Ajay Rai🇮🇳 (@kashikirai) June 29, 2026
उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस का प्रतिनिधिमंडल कल 30 जून को अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री राम के दर्शन-पूजन के लिए जाने वाला था।
मैं अयोध्या पहुँचा ही था कि भाजपा सरकार इतनी डर गई कि पुलिस मुझे होटल से गिरफ़्तार कर अपनी जीप में बैठाकर ले जा रहीं है।… pic.twitter.com/hjC9eSPy9r
Rai had visited Hanumangarhi and the Ram Mandir on June 18 for prayers. At that time, he had described the incident involving the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir as a "pre-planned robbery."
Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said opposition leaders do not believe in Lord Ram, have never visited the temple in Ayodhya, have taken no part in its construction and yet question people who have given up "family life to serve the nation".
"These are the people who do not believe in Lord Ram. Some among them do not even accept his existence. They have never gone for Lord Ram's darshan. Have those criticising ever visited the Ram temple? Have they made any contribution to its construction?" Singh asked.
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