ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation 'Theft': SIT Flags Serious Lapses In Security, Around 70 Suspicious Instances Of Employees Concealing Cash

Ayodhya: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple has found repeated instances of employees allegedly concealing cash during the counting process and has flagged serious lapses in security and supervision.

During a press briefing after the meeting, trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the preliminary SIT report was read out before the trustees but was neither discussed nor debated. He also noted that the SIT's probe was still underway.

According to the preliminary report, CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5 showed employees inside the counting room allegedly hiding bundles of currency notes and loose cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes and other places on multiple occasions. The report refers to around 70 such suspicious instances.

The SIT said the alleged irregularities were not isolated incidents but appeared to be a repeated and systematic practice over several days. It found that prescribed security protocols were not followed in the counting room, with no searches conducted at entry or exit points, inadequate control over employees' personal belongings, cash from multiple donation boxes counted together and serious deficiencies in the recording and verification of valuable offerings.

The report has named six persons whose prima facie involvement has been indicated -- Avinash Shukla, Anukul Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ram Shankar Mishra. All these accused, along with two others, are already under arrest.

According to the findings, nearly Rs 78.94 lakh was recovered from some employees before the investigation commenced. The report also mentions the recovery of around Rs 2.25 lakh from the counting room on June 4.

The SIT further said that scrutiny of the employees' bank accounts revealed cash deposits and financial transactions disproportionate to their declared income, warranting a detailed financial investigation.

The report also questioned the trust's monitoring mechanisms, pointing to serious shortcomings in security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, compliance with standard operating procedures, frisking of staff and supervisory oversight, which it said enabled the alleged thefts and embezzlement.