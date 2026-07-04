Ram Temple Donation 'Theft': RJD MP Moves SC Seeking CBI Probe, Release Of Complete Donation Statement
The plea also sought a direction to constitute a temporary oversight committee to manage the temple's affairs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh seeking a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
It has also sought a direction to the temple trust to place before the court a complete statement of all donations in form of money and valuables received since its formation on February 5, 2020.
Filed through advocates Satyam Singh Rajput and Jaswanthi A, the plea contended that it raises issues of exceptional public importance concerning the administration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Ayodhya, protection of offerings made by millions of devotees, and preservation of public confidence in one of the country's most revered religious institutions.
The plea also stressed the need for constitutional safeguards to ensure that the ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the handling of devotees' offerings is fair, independent, and inspires national confidence.
It urged the apex court to direct Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to provide a complete statement of all donations, offerings and contributions received by the trust since its constitution, including cash donations, bank transfers, digital payments, foreign contributions, donations in kind, gold, silver and other valuables, along with particulars of their accounting, custody and utilization. The plea also sought a CBI investigation into the matter.
“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing transfer of the investigation arising out of the allegations concerning the administration, accounting and utilisation of donations and offerings received by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to the Central Bureau of Investigation, to be conducted under the supervision of this Hon'ble Court, or under such independent mechanism as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper," said the plea.
It also sought a direction to constitute a temporary oversight committee to manage the temple's affairs. The plea said the trust should be kept away from all managerial affairs until the trial in the donation theft case is over and the guilty party is punished.
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