ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation 'Theft': RJD MP Moves SC Seeking CBI Probe, Release Of Complete Donation Statement

Devotees throng the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year 2026, in Ayodhya | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh seeking a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

It has also sought a direction to the temple trust to place before the court a complete statement of all donations in form of money and valuables received since its formation on February 5, 2020.

Filed through advocates Satyam Singh Rajput and Jaswanthi A, the plea contended that it raises issues of exceptional public importance concerning the administration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Ayodhya, protection of offerings made by millions of devotees, and preservation of public confidence in one of the country's most revered religious institutions.

The plea also stressed the need for constitutional safeguards to ensure that the ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the handling of devotees' offerings is fair, independent, and inspires national confidence.