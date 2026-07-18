ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Police Take Custody Of Tinnu, Nephew Manish Yadav

A view of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, in Ayodhya ( File/IANS )

Ayodhya: The prime accused in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu and his nephew Manish Yadav were taken into police custody and moved to the Police Lines for medical examination on Saturday, sources said.

A special anti-corruption court on Friday granted a 39-hour police remand of the two key accused, though the police had sought seven days, officials said.

According to police sources, investigators questioned the duo in jail on Thursday before moving the remand application, after obtaining fresh leads during the probe.

Tinnu, who was considered close to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, allegedly supervised the temple's donation boxes, while Manish was involved in counting the offerings, officials said.

Police had earlier recovered Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu's residence and Rs 2 lakh from Manish's house.