ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Questions Charge Sheet, Seeks Accountability

New Delhi: Raising questions over the charge sheet filed in the Ram Temple donation theft case, the Congress on Sunday asked whether it was aimed at covering up prominent figures and averting critical questions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in an X post titled 'Stolen Offerings, Betrayed Faith' that a 74,000-page charge sheet has been filed in the case of the theft of offerings at the temple.

"But the question is: does this charge sheet contain a complete account of the thefts, or has it merely named eight employees as accused, shielding prominent figures and sidestepping serious questions?" he asked.

Holding that the Ram Temple is a symbol of faith for hundreds of millions of people across the country, Ramesh said there must be an accounting of every rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram, and no one can be allowed to escape accountability.

He said the charge sheet mentions that a video of the theft had reached Champat Rai via WhatsApp on the night of June 4, 2026, showing bundles of currency notes totalling Rs 2.25 lakh kept in a bathroom, accompanied by a message stating that such thefts had been occurring for several days.

"On June 5, Anil Mishra, Gopal Ji, and Narendra Ji saw the footage of the theft on a laptop at Rai's residence. In other words, evidence of the theft was already in the hands of the Trust's top officials," he added.

Despite this, Ramesh said, the FIR was not registered until June 25 and asked why no action was taken for 21 days after the video was received and who is responsible for this delay.

"The timeline of events makes the situation and the questions surrounding it quite clear: June 4: Champat Rai receives the video of the theft. June 5: The footage of the theft is viewed at his residence. June 13: The state government constitutes an SIT (Special Investigation Team). June 16-18: Three separate individuals file complaints with the police. June 23: The SIT's preliminary report identifies eight individuals. June 25: An FIR is registered — 21 days later — and arrests begin," Ramesh said in the post written in Hindi.

He said the accused neither fled nor disappeared during these 21 days, asking whether they were confident that no harm would come to them. "If so, why was there such a significant delay in registering the FIR?" Ramesh asked.

Referring to the charge sheet, he said the accused surrendered the stolen money and jewellery in the presence of Champat Rai, Govind Giri, and various Trust employees after their arrest. "Despite this, Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao were not named as accused. Instead, they were listed as witnesses. In the charge sheet, they are listed as witnesses number 18, 17, and 19, respectively," Ramesh said.

He said the question is not who was named as an accused and who was designated as a witness. The real question is: to what extent was the role of the senior officials -- those who received evidence of the theft and in whose presence the recovered items were found -- investigated?" Ramesh said.