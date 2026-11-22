Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Questions Charge Sheet, Seeks Accountability
Jairam Ramesh said that the FIR wasn't registered until June 25, despite evidence of the theft already reaching the top officials of the temple's trust.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Raising questions over the charge sheet filed in the Ram Temple donation theft case, the Congress on Sunday asked whether it was aimed at covering up prominent figures and averting critical questions.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in an X post titled 'Stolen Offerings, Betrayed Faith' that a 74,000-page charge sheet has been filed in the case of the theft of offerings at the temple.
"But the question is: does this charge sheet contain a complete account of the thefts, or has it merely named eight employees as accused, shielding prominent figures and sidestepping serious questions?" he asked.
Holding that the Ram Temple is a symbol of faith for hundreds of millions of people across the country, Ramesh said there must be an accounting of every rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram, and no one can be allowed to escape accountability.
He said the charge sheet mentions that a video of the theft had reached Champat Rai via WhatsApp on the night of June 4, 2026, showing bundles of currency notes totalling Rs 2.25 lakh kept in a bathroom, accompanied by a message stating that such thefts had been occurring for several days.
"On June 5, Anil Mishra, Gopal Ji, and Narendra Ji saw the footage of the theft on a laptop at Rai's residence. In other words, evidence of the theft was already in the hands of the Trust's top officials," he added.
Despite this, Ramesh said, the FIR was not registered until June 25 and asked why no action was taken for 21 days after the video was received and who is responsible for this delay.
"The timeline of events makes the situation and the questions surrounding it quite clear: June 4: Champat Rai receives the video of the theft. June 5: The footage of the theft is viewed at his residence. June 13: The state government constitutes an SIT (Special Investigation Team). June 16-18: Three separate individuals file complaints with the police. June 23: The SIT's preliminary report identifies eight individuals. June 25: An FIR is registered — 21 days later — and arrests begin," Ramesh said in the post written in Hindi.
He said the accused neither fled nor disappeared during these 21 days, asking whether they were confident that no harm would come to them. "If so, why was there such a significant delay in registering the FIR?" Ramesh asked.
Referring to the charge sheet, he said the accused surrendered the stolen money and jewellery in the presence of Champat Rai, Govind Giri, and various Trust employees after their arrest. "Despite this, Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao were not named as accused. Instead, they were listed as witnesses. In the charge sheet, they are listed as witnesses number 18, 17, and 19, respectively," Ramesh said.
He said the question is not who was named as an accused and who was designated as a witness. The real question is: to what extent was the role of the senior officials -- those who received evidence of the theft and in whose presence the recovered items were found -- investigated?" Ramesh said.
The veteran Congress leader said questions regarding land deals are also not new and it was alleged in 2021 that a piece of land, purchased for Rs two crore, was sold to a trust just 10 minutes later for Rs 18.5 crore.
चढ़ावा चोरी, आस्था धोखा राम मंदिर के चढ़ावे की चोरी के मामले में 74,000 पन्नों की चार्जशीट दाखिल हुई है। लेकिन सवाल यह है कि क्या इस चार्जशीट में चोरी की घटनाओं का पूरा ब्योरा है या सिर्फ आठ कर्मचारियों को आरोपी बनाकर बड़े नामों और गंभीर सवालों से पर्दा हटा दिया गया? चार्जशीट के मुताबिक, 4 जून 2026 की रात चंपत राय के व्हाट्सऐप पर चोरी का वीडियो पहुंच गया था। वीडियो में बाथरूम में रखे ₹2.25 लाख के नोटों के बंडल दिख रहे थे। साथ में संदेश था कि कई दिनों से चोरी हो रही है। 5 जून को चंपत राय के आवास पर अनिल मिश्रा, गोपाल जी और नरेंद्र जी ने लैपटॉप पर चोरी के वीडियो देखे। यानी ट्रस्ट के शीर्ष पदाधिकारियों के सामने चोरी के सबूत आ चुके थे। इसके बावजूद FIR 25 जून को दर्ज हुई। वीडियो मिलने के बाद 21 दिन तक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई? इस देरी की जिम्मेदारी किसकी है? घटनाक्रम की तारीखों से सवाल और स्थिति बिलकुल स्पष्ट हो जाती है : 4 जून: चंपत राय को चोरी का वीडियो मिला। 5 जून: उनके आवास पर चोरी के वीडियो देखे गए। 13 जून: राज्य सरकार ने SIT गठित की। 16 से 18 जून: तीन अलग-अलग लोगों ने पुलिस में शिकायतें दीं। 23 जून: SIT की प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में आठ नाम सामने आए। 25 जून: 21 दिन बाद FIR दर्ज हुई और गिरफ्तारियां शुरू हुईं। इन 21 दिनों में आरोपी न तो फरार हुए और न ही गायब। क्या उन्हें भरोसा था कि उनका कुछ नहीं बिगड़ेगा? फिर FIR दर्ज करने में इतनी देरी क्यों हुई? चार्जशीट के मुताबिक, पकड़े जाने के बाद आरोपियों ने चोरी का पैसा और गहने चंपत राय, गोविंद जी और ट्रस्ट के कर्मचारियों की मौजूदगी में सौंपे। इसके बावजूद चंपत राय, अनिल मिश्रा और गोपाल राव आरोपी नहीं, बल्कि गवाह बनाए गए। चार्जशीट में वे क्रमशः गवाह संख्या 18, 17 और 19 हैं। सवाल यह नहीं कि किसे आरोपी बनाया गया और किसे गवाह। सवाल यह है कि जिन वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों तक चोरी के सबूत पहुंचे, जिनकी मौजूदगी में बरामदगी हुई, उनकी भूमिका की जांच किस स्तर तक हुई? जमीन सौदों को लेकर उठे सवाल भी नए नहीं हैं। 2021 में आरोप लगा था कि ₹2 करोड़ में खरीदी गई जमीन महज 10 मिनट बाद ₹18.5 करोड़ में ट्रस्ट को बेच दी गई। ट्रस्ट की ओर से खरीद चंपत राय ने की थी और अनिल मिश्रा को सौदे का गवाह बताया गया था। गवाह का मतलब वो सीधे तौर पर पूरे घटनाक्रम में मौजूद और शामिल थे! कांग्रेस ने उस समय भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निगरानी में जांच की मांग की थी। दिसंबर 2021 में प्रियंका गांधी जी ने फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हस्तक्षेप की मांग की और सरकार की जांच पर सवाल उठाए। सरकार ने जांच समिति तो बनाई, लेकिन उसकी रिपोर्ट आज तक सार्वजनिक नहीं हुई। क्यों? जुलाई 2026 में जमीन सौदों की पड़ताल दोबारा शुरू होने और चंपत राय से पूछताछ की खबरें आईं। फिर चार्जशीट में इन सौदों का क्या हुआ? जांच शुरू हुई तो उसका निष्कर्ष कहां है? चार्जशीट में चोरी की 304 घटनाओं का उल्लेख होने की बात सामने आई है। लेकिन CCTV फुटेज के टाइमस्टैम्प और जांच की पूरी तारीखवार समयरेखा सार्वजनिक क्यों नहीं है? जांच किस अवधि की फुटेज पर आधारित है? जांच का दायरा केवल आठ कर्मचारियों तक क्यों सीमित कर दिया गया? जनता के सामने पूरी सच्चाई बताई जाए। भाजपा सरकार को इन सवालों का जवाब देना चाहिए: 1. चोरी के वीडियो 4 जून को मिलने और 5 जून को देखे जाने के बावजूद 25 जून तक FIR क्यों नहीं हुई? 2. ₹200 करोड़ से अधिक की हेराफेरी के आरोप वाली संतोष दुबे की शिकायत पर FIR क्यों नहीं दर्ज हुई? 3. 2021 के जमीन सौदों की जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट कहां है? उसे सार्वजनिक क्यों नहीं किया गया? 4. चोरी की 304 घटनाओं की तारीखवार CCTV समयरेखा और जांच का पूरा ब्योरा सार्वजनिक क्यों नहीं है? 5. ट्रस्ट के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों की भूमिका की जांच और जवाबदेही किसने तय की? जब चोरी के सबूत मिलने, FIR दर्ज होने और जांच की प्रक्रिया पर ही इतने सवाल हों, तो क्या अब SIT की कार्यप्रणाली की भी स्वतंत्र जांच जरूरी नहीं हो गई है? कांग्रेस की मांग है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निगरानी में स्वतंत्र जांच हो और जांच सीधे अदालत को रिपोर्ट करे। जांच का दायरा केवल आठ कर्मचारियों तक सीमित न रहे। ट्रस्ट की कार्यप्रणाली और हर जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति की भूमिका की पड़ताल हो। राम मंदिर करोड़ों देशवासियों की आस्था का प्रतीक है। राम के नाम पर चढ़ाए गए एक-एक रुपये का हिसाब मिलना चाहिए। किसी को भी जवाबदेही से बचने की छूट नहीं दी जा सकती।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 22, 2026
He said Champat Rai handled the purchase on behalf of the trust, and Anil Mishra was listed as a witness to the transaction. Being a witness implies that he was directly present and involved in the entire sequence of events, he added.
Ramesh recalled that the Congress at that time had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. "In December 2021, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterated the demand for Supreme Court intervention and questioned the government's investigation," Ramesh said.
Although the government formed an inquiry committee, its report has never been made public, he added, asking the reason behind it.
"In July 2026, reports emerged that the investigation into these land deals had resumed and that Champat Rai was being questioned. So what happened to these deals in the charge sheet? The investigation began, but where is its conclusion?" Ramesh asked.
He said the charge sheet mentions 304 instances of theft. "But why are the time stamps from the CCTV footage and a comprehensive, date-wise timeline of the investigation not being made public? What time period does the footage used for the investigation cover? And why was the scope of the inquiry restricted to only eight employees?" he asked.
The Opposition party said the full truth must be presented to the public. "The BJP government must answer why no FIR was registered until June 25, despite the theft video being received on June 4 and watched on June 5? Why was no FIR registered on Santosh Dubey’s complaint alleging misappropriation of more than ₹200 crore? Where is the report of the committee investigating the 2021 land deals? Why has it not been made public? Why have the date-wise CCTV timeline of the 304 instances of theft and the complete details of the investigation not been made public? And who determined the investigation and accountability of the trust's senior officials?" it said.
"When there are so many questions surrounding the evidence of theft, the filing of the FIR, and the investigation process itself, has it not become necessary to conduct an independent inquiry into the functioning of the SIT?" Ramesh said.
He said the scope of the inquiry should not be limited to just eight employees, but the functioning of the Trust and the role of every responsible individual must be examined.
The case relates to allegations of embezzlement and theft of cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team.
Also Read