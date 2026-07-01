Ram Temple Donation Row: Yogi Extends UP SIT Probe Into Ayodhya Donation Theft By 15 Days
Now, while Divisional Commissioner will probe temple management, IG (Range) will examine theft from policing perspective, and Finance Special Secretary will look into financial irregularities.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the theft of Rs 7 crore in offerings from the donation box of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been granted an additional 15 days to complete its investigation. A state government spokesperson stated that the SIT's tenure was extended on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scope of which will now be expanded.
According to the spokesperson, the matter made headlines last June when Opposition parties alleged the theft of offerings from the temple's donation box. Subsequently, on June 13, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested the Chief Minister to order an SIT probe into the matter. The government immediately formed a three-member SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner (IAS) Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG (Range) Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.
Initially, the SIT was asked to submit a final report within 15 days, with a preliminary report due within seven days. With the extension of the deadline, the team will now conduct a thorough examination of the temple administration, the approximately 50 employees responsible for counting offerings, and the CCTV footage. While the Divisional Commissioner is investigating the temple management, IG Kiran S is examining the possibility of theft from a policing perspective, and Finance Special Secretary Neel Ratan is looking into the financial irregularities.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already made it clear that the SIT investigation will be completely impartial and that no guilty party will be spared. He had also appealed to devotees of Lord Ram to remain patient and provide any documentary evidence to the SIT.
The spokesperson stated that the scope of the investigation would be expanded to include the entire donation process, account books, and questioning of the trust's office-bearers. The SIT will now investigate all aspects afresh and submit a detailed report to the government within 15 days, after which further action will be decided upon.
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