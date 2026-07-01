ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Row: Yogi Extends UP SIT Probe Into Ayodhya Donation Theft By 15 Days

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the theft of Rs 7 crore in offerings from the donation box of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been granted an additional 15 days to complete its investigation. A state government spokesperson stated that the SIT's tenure was extended on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scope of which will now be expanded.

According to the spokesperson, the matter made headlines last June when Opposition parties alleged the theft of offerings from the temple's donation box. Subsequently, on June 13, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested the Chief Minister to order an SIT probe into the matter. The government immediately formed a three-member SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner (IAS) Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG (Range) Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Initially, the SIT was asked to submit a final report within 15 days, with a preliminary report due within seven days. With the extension of the deadline, the team will now conduct a thorough examination of the temple administration, the approximately 50 employees responsible for counting offerings, and the CCTV footage. While the Divisional Commissioner is investigating the temple management, IG Kiran S is examining the possibility of theft from a policing perspective, and Finance Special Secretary Neel Ratan is looking into the financial irregularities.