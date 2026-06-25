ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Row: SC Asks Petitioner To Mention Plea Seeking Fair Probe On June 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a petitioner to mention before it on June 29 his plea seeking registration of an FIR, and a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.

The petition, filed by practising advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On Thursday, one of the petitioners mentioned the matter and urged the bench to list the plea for hearing on June 29. "This is a PIL (public interest litigation), and it relates to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It has been numbered, but no date is shown," the petitioner said.

The bench observed that if there was no deficiency in the plea, the registry would process it. "Please approach the registry. If the deficiency is removed, it will be listed," the bench said. The petitioner said the plea was registered and there were no deficiencies.

When he requested that the matter be listed for hearing on June 29, the bench said, "You mention it on Monday (June 29)".