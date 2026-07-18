ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Likely To Submit Interim Report On Ram Temple Donation Case In Supreme Court On July 20

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple donations is likely to submit its interim report before the Supreme Court on Monday, July 20.

The SIT has also sought additional time from the Uttar Pradesh government to complete its investigation.

The SIT's interim report is expected to outline the progress of the investigation so far, along with the evidence and material collected during the probe.

It is believed that this is the same report on which the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishna Mohan, lodged an FIR at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station against eight accused persons.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The SIT was initially given seven days for the preliminary inquiry and 15 days to submit its final report. However, its tenure was extended by another 15 days on July 1.