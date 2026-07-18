SIT Likely To Submit Interim Report On Ram Temple Donation Case In Supreme Court On July 20
The embezzlement case enters a crucial phase as the SIT prepares to submit its interim report before the Supreme Court.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple donations is likely to submit its interim report before the Supreme Court on Monday, July 20.
The SIT has also sought additional time from the Uttar Pradesh government to complete its investigation.
The SIT's interim report is expected to outline the progress of the investigation so far, along with the evidence and material collected during the probe.
It is believed that this is the same report on which the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishna Mohan, lodged an FIR at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station against eight accused persons.
On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The SIT was initially given seven days for the preliminary inquiry and 15 days to submit its final report. However, its tenure was extended by another 15 days on July 1.
A petition was subsequently filed in the Supreme Court seeking an update on the investigation. The court directed the SIT to submit a status report by July 20. According to sources, the investigation has not yet been completed, prompting the team to seek more time.
On July 13, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged donation embezzlement. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, also directed the SIT to file a status report on the progress of the investigation by July 20.
The Ram Temple Trust held a meeting on July 6, during which the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were accepted. The next meeting was scheduled for July 22 to discuss the nomination of new members and deliberate on the SIT's final report.
The Trust was expected to consider major reforms in temple administration, donation counting and the management of offerings based on the SIT's recommendations. However, with the SIT seeking additional time to complete its probe, uncertainty now surrounds whether the July 22 meeting will proceed as scheduled.
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