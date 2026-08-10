ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Row: SC Urged To Adjourn Hearing On Pleas Due To Unavailability Of Solicitor General

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider deferring the hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on a request by the counsel of the Uttar Pradesh government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was apprised by a lawyer that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who has been appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, has gone to the United Nations with a delegation to attend a function there. The bench asked whether the cases are listed for hearing.

“Yes, item number 30-33...please take it up next week,” the lawyer said. The bench agreed to consider the request. On July 27, the bench took note of setting up of a four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

Observing that “remedial actions will have to be taken”, the bench had said steps will be taken to “ensure transparency". The bench also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report in two weeks. On July 20, the bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.

It had asked the solicitor general to take instructions on whether the SIT, which had examined the entire issue before the registration of the FIR, could be entrusted with the responsibility to probe the case instead of the local police.