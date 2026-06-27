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Ram Temple Donation Row: Priyanka Seeks Transparent Probe Instead Of 'Cover Up'

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that instead of a "cover-up" in the name of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a transparent inquiry must be conducted into the "theft" and all those involved must face severe punishment.

The Congress general secretary also asked whether low-level employees acting alone could switch off CCTV cameras and embezzle offerings worth thousands of crores.

"The entire nation has been left stunned by the deceitful act of theft and plunder committed against Lord Ram -- the embodiment of righteousness (Maryada Purushottam) and the upholder of truth and 'Dharma' -- and the faith of his millions of devotees," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Lord Ram resides in the sacred sentiments of millions; it is with this very reverence that people bow their heads and offer donations at the temple," she said. Those who indulged in "theft" at the Ram temple have committed a grave sin by violating the very essence of faith and 'dharma', she said.

"A crucial question also arises -- could low-level employees acting alone switch off CCTV cameras and embezzle offerings worth thousands of crores, or is there collusion involving powerful individuals?" Priyanka Gandhi said.