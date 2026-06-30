ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Row: BJP's People Have Devoured The Devotees' Money, Alleges Cong

New Delhi: Reiterating its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the Congress on Tuesday said he should apologise to devotees for this "betrayal " as his silence raises several big questions.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "BJP's people have devoured the devotees' money. They have looted Ram Lala. Offerings at Ayodhya's Ram Temple have been stolen. A grave sin has been committed."

Attacking PM Modi, she said, "From the consecration of the Ram Temple to laying its foundation stone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who oversaw it all, is not uttering a single word on the theft of offerings. He should break his silence and apologise to the devotees for this betrayal. His silence raises several big questions."

Mentioning Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shrinate said, "This is no ordinary trust. Its announcement was made by Narendra Modi in February 2020. Its office-bearers are those people who have been associated with the RSS for life, who have served as Swayamsevak of the Sangh. Among them, some are Modi's favourites while others are of (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath."

She alleged that the BJP-RSS filled this trust with their own people and kept it out of the Right To Information Act (RTI), but the misfortune is that those who were entrusted with the task of temple construction and management are the ones who looted Lord Ram.

"In such a situation, when the trust has lost all credibility, it should be dissolved immediately. This offering theft has exposed the RSS and shown the country that it is filled with the greedy and the sinners," the Congress spokesperson said.