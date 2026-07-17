ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement: SIT To Submit Interim Report On Monday

Police personnel and others with one of the accused of the Ram temple donation case outside the jail, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ( PTI )

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple may submit an interim report to the Supreme Court on Monday in compliance with the apex court's directions, sources said on Friday.

Sources further said the SIT may seek more time from the Uttar Pradesh government to finalise its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities related to donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donation embezzlement, directed the SIT to submit a status report on its investigation.

The three-member SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the request of the trust. It was initially given 15 days to complete the probe, but its tenure was later extended by another 15 days.