ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Case: Security Agency Denies Role, Says Recruited SBI Staff On Bank's Request

Varanasi: A private security agency whose recruits were deployed at the cash-handling unit linked to the Ram temple donation management has denied any role in the alleged embezzlement of offerings, saying it recruited personnel for the State Bank of India (SBI) at the bank's request.

The clarification came amid the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, in which six of the agency's recruits are among the eight people arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Gaurav Singh, director of Sainik Security Services, told PTI on Wednesday that the company had recruited 22 personnel and sent them to the SBI's Ayodhya branch for housekeeping work and had no role in assigning their duties thereafter.

"Our company has nothing to do with the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple. We recruited 22 people and sent them to the SBI branch in Ayodhya for housekeeping work. What work the bank assigned to them thereafter is not known to us," Singh told PTI.

He claimed that all 22 personnel were recruited on the instructions of the chief manager of the SBI's Ayodhya branch.

"The chief manager of the SBI branch in Ayodhya had sent us the list of names and biodata of these 22 people. They were all earlier working with another agency," Singh said.