Ram Mandir Construction Complete; Nripendra Mishra Calls 1990 Karsevak Firing ‘Political’
Ram Mandir work completed in Ayodhya; Mishra says firing decisions were political, memorial pillar for karsevaks being built, Akhand Jyoti maintained.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST|
Updated : April 11, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Ayodhya: For the first time on Friday, Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, referred to the 1990 firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and said that such decisions were largely political, with limited administrative input.
Mishra’s remarks assume significance amid continuing political debate over the handling of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and his current role in the temple project.
Speaking during a media interaction in Ayodhya, Mishra said that nearly 90 per cent of such decisions are political, with the opinion of officials like the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police in these accounting for only about 10 per cent, while recalling that he had served as Principal Secretary in both the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kalyan Singh governments of the time.
He said that when concerns over law and order in Ayodhya were presented before then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, a written order was issued, stating that under no circumstances should firing take place. Mishra also noted that he held a senior administrative position during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government that followed.
Memorial For Kar Sevaks
The temple complex will include a memorial pillar dedicated to kar sevaks associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The pillar is being constructed using iron and other metals, and will be placed near the Sapt Mandir. It is expected to be completed by end-April. The initiative aims to preserve key sites linked to the movement, and commemorate those who were part of it.
Temple Construction Completed
Before the Ram Temple Construction Committee met in Ayodhya yesterday, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited media representatives to visit the temple complex.
Addressing reporters, Mishra said that the construction of the Ram Temple has been completed, with a total expenditure of around Rs 1,800 crore. He said the responsibility for construction was assigned in 2020, but the movement and wait for the Supreme Court verdict had been ongoing for years before that.
Mishra said he had been witnessing since 2014 how people across the country were waiting for the court’s decision. While the hope for temple construction once seemed limited, the outcome proved significant and historic.
Akhand Jyoti At Temporary Temple Site
During the construction phase, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in a temporary structure for nearly four years. Mishra said that an ‘Akhand Jyoti’ (eternal flame) is now being lit continuously at that site. The wooden structure of the temporary temple has been preserved, and the tent used during that period will also be retained.
Arrangements have been made using modern technology to ensure that the flame remains lit round the clock, which is expected to draw devotees.
With the construction now complete, focus shifts to managing pilgrim inflow and preserving the site’s historical and cultural significance.
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