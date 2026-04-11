ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Construction Complete; Nripendra Mishra Calls 1990 Karsevak Firing ‘Political’

Ayodhya: For the first time on Friday, Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, referred to the 1990 firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and said that such decisions were largely political, with limited administrative input.

Mishra’s remarks assume significance amid continuing political debate over the handling of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and his current role in the temple project.

Speaking during a media interaction in Ayodhya, Mishra said that nearly 90 per cent of such decisions are political, with the opinion of officials like the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police in these accounting for only about 10 per cent, while recalling that he had served as Principal Secretary in both the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kalyan Singh governments of the time.

He said that when concerns over law and order in Ayodhya were presented before then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, a written order was issued, stating that under no circumstances should firing take place. Mishra also noted that he held a senior administrative position during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government that followed.

Memorial For Kar Sevaks

The temple complex will include a memorial pillar dedicated to kar sevaks associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The pillar is being constructed using iron and other metals, and will be placed near the Sapt Mandir. It is expected to be completed by end-April. The initiative aims to preserve key sites linked to the movement, and commemorate those who were part of it.

Temple Construction Completed