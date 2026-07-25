ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Completes 10-Day Atonement Ritual After Theft Allegations

Ayodhya: A 10-day atonement and purification ritual undertaken at the Ram temple following the alleged theft of devotees' offerings concluded on Friday evening with a purnahuti (final offering) ceremony, temple trustee Mahant Dinendra Das said.

The ritual, which began on July 15, was organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the embezzlement allegations came to light.

Trust office-bearers had said the ceremony was aimed at restoring the sanctity of the temple premises through prescribed religious rites and seeking forgiveness for the lapse.

Das said on Saturday that the concluding purnahuti included a havan and special worship in the temple's yagyashala under the guidance of Vedic scholars.