ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Already Built, But We Have To Start New Movement To Protect It: Uddhav

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying the shrine has already been built and it is now time to launch a new movement to protect it.

He also attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to clarify whether he backed temple “looters” or those who “protect” Ram.

Thackeray was addressing a gathering as part of his party’s ‘Ram Raksha’ protest, after offering prayers and performing aarti at the Ram temple in the Ram Nagar area of Nagpur. He was joined by his son Aaditya Thackeray, party MP Sanjay Raut, legislators and workers.

Years ago, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray gave momentum to the movement to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but now Shivsainiks are once again preparing to fight for the temple, he said.

“I’m disheartened that although the Ram temple has been built, we have to start a new fight to protect that temple,” said Thackeray.

He attacked Fadnavis over the latter’s recent remark that the Sena (UBT) head should first recite ‘Ram Raksha’ (a Sanskrit hymn dedicated in praise of Lord Ram).

“Fadnavis ji, reciting Ram Raksha may be your work, but ‘Ram Raksha’ (protecting Lord Ram) is the work of us Ram bhakts (devotees). We are ‘Ram Rakshaks’,” he said.

Thackeray said hundreds of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) made sacrifices during the Ram temple movement, but it was not done to provide for these “thieves”.

“When the Babri mosque fell, none of those in power today came forward. The BJP people then were saying this was not their work. It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who stood up for the cause,” claimed Thackeray.

Fadnavis should make it clear whether he stands on the side of the temple “looters” or backs those who “protect Lord Ram”, he said.

“We usually believe that Lord Ram protects us. But now, it is Ram devotees who must protect the Lord under BJP rule. They grabbed power using Ram’s name, but we are the ones who have to protect him. What greater misfortune could there be for Hindus than this?” he asked.