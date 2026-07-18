Ram Temple Already Built, But We Have To Start New Movement To Protect It: Uddhav
Uddhav Thackeray also attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to clarify whether he backed temple “looters” or those who “protect” Ram.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying the shrine has already been built and it is now time to launch a new movement to protect it.
He also attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to clarify whether he backed temple “looters” or those who “protect” Ram.
Thackeray was addressing a gathering as part of his party’s ‘Ram Raksha’ protest, after offering prayers and performing aarti at the Ram temple in the Ram Nagar area of Nagpur. He was joined by his son Aaditya Thackeray, party MP Sanjay Raut, legislators and workers.
Years ago, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray gave momentum to the movement to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but now Shivsainiks are once again preparing to fight for the temple, he said.
“I’m disheartened that although the Ram temple has been built, we have to start a new fight to protect that temple,” said Thackeray.
He attacked Fadnavis over the latter’s recent remark that the Sena (UBT) head should first recite ‘Ram Raksha’ (a Sanskrit hymn dedicated in praise of Lord Ram).
“Fadnavis ji, reciting Ram Raksha may be your work, but ‘Ram Raksha’ (protecting Lord Ram) is the work of us Ram bhakts (devotees). We are ‘Ram Rakshaks’,” he said.
Thackeray said hundreds of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) made sacrifices during the Ram temple movement, but it was not done to provide for these “thieves”.
“When the Babri mosque fell, none of those in power today came forward. The BJP people then were saying this was not their work. It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who stood up for the cause,” claimed Thackeray.
Fadnavis should make it clear whether he stands on the side of the temple “looters” or backs those who “protect Lord Ram”, he said.
“We usually believe that Lord Ram protects us. But now, it is Ram devotees who must protect the Lord under BJP rule. They grabbed power using Ram’s name, but we are the ones who have to protect him. What greater misfortune could there be for Hindus than this?” he asked.
Thackeray also questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking whether RSS had envisioned this “Hindu Rashtra” under the BJP government, in which “temples are looted, students’ concerns ignored, examination papers leaked, and political parties split”.
He also targeted Shiv Sena chief and deputy CM Eknath Shinde without naming him.
“You were making allegations against me that I have left the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. I am questioning the looters of the Ram temple. If you have the courage, can you question the BJP and make your stand clear on this issue?” Thackeray asked.
The Sena (UBT) chief also sought to corner the BJP over its claim that he had abandoned Hindutva for power. “We can never leave Hindutva, but I want to ask you (BJP) why you have abandoned Hindutva. Why are you not saying anything on this issue?” he asked.
The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light last month, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations. After the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25, and eight accused were arrested.
Thackeray demanded an inquiry into the matter under a transparent "retired judge like Justice Abhay Oka”, also calling for efforts to ensure a “BJP-mukt Ram”.
“This robbery is not just about the donation box. This robbery has been carried out against the feelings and faith of all Hindus. Every Hindu in this country, in this world, should become a judge about this theft and deliver justice,” he said.
Referring to his Ram Raksha protest, he said the fight is now between “Ram bhakts” and “Ram Mandir thieves”. He also slammed Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, who has sparked a controversy with his remarks that the offerings of only those were stolen at the Ayodhya Ram temple who “may not have donated with true devotion”.
“If Fadnavis and Bhagwat have nothing to say about this, then their Hindutva is nothing but hypocrisy,” he claimed. Thackeray said he will take the Ram Raksha agitation to all major cities and states outside Maharashtra.
He also targeted the Maharashtra government over the deletion of beneficiaries’ names from the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. Congress leaders, including former minister Sunil Kedar, and leaders from the NCP (SP) also participated in the Ram Raksha Andolan.
Thackeray said that Sena (UBT) will stage a protest in Mumbai on Sunday for the youth of the country, asserting that he would visit activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in Delhi.
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