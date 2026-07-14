Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Rules Out Resignation Amid Donation Theft Controversy
Govinddev Giri Maharaj says reports of his resignation are baseless, backs SIT probe and says those responsible for the theft must face punishment.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Pune: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govinddev Giri Maharaj has dismissed speculation about his resignation amid the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressing confidence in the ongoing SIT investigation.
The alleged theft has sparked political controversy, with reports suggesting that Giri could step down from his post. Responding to the claims, he said there was no truth in the speculation.
"Reports have been circulating since yesterday claiming that I am preparing to resign as Treasurer. However, there is absolutely no basis for such claims. I am not considering resignation. The reports suggesting I intend to resign are false," Giri said.
He also expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and welcomed judicial review of the case. "I am satisfied with the SIT investigation into the Ram Mandir theft case. I am also pleased that the matter has reached the courts,” he said.
Commenting on the resignation of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Giri said it was voluntary and was accepted in accordance with the Trust's constitution. “Champat Rai has resigned. Under the Trust's constitution, a resignation is automatically accepted once submitted. Negligence on his part was a contributing factor, which is why he resigned voluntarily; there was no pressure on him,” he said.
Clarifying his responsibilities, Giri said his role as Treasurer was limited to managing the Trust's funds. “As for my role, my responsibilities as Treasurer are clearly defined, which are to oversee the funds received, manage income and expenditure, and maintain control over the treasury. Three chartered accountants visit monthly to conduct audits. Misappropriation occurred with regard to the donated assets, and I have had no connection to that specific aspect. Responsibility for those assets had been assigned to the State Bank of India (SBI) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and the individuals currently in jail are SBI employees,” he said.
Giri said the theft has hurt the sentiments of devotees. "What transpired is an offence against Lord Shri Ram. We deeply regret and are pained by this incident. It is a moment that compels us to hang our heads in shame. Whoever the perpetrators are, they must be punished."
Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray 's 'Ram Raksha Andolan' over the issue, Giri said, "I am glad that the term 'Ram Raksha' has come to Uddhav Thackeray's mind. However, while conducting the agitation, he should actually recite the Ram Raksha Stotra; if he does so, we too will join his movement."
Giri said this was a time to support the institution rather than step down. "I hold no personal assets. This is a time to stand by the Trust during a crisis. I have no intention of resigning. I used to visit Ayodhya only two or three days a month. The responsibility for the donated assets had been accepted by the concerned officials and the SBI. Regardless of who the culprits are, they must face investigation and should be punished; the question of influencing the investigation does not arise," he added.
Also Read