ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Rules Out Resignation Amid Donation Theft Controversy

Pune: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govinddev Giri Maharaj has dismissed speculation about his resignation amid the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressing confidence in the ongoing SIT investigation.

The alleged theft has sparked political controversy, with reports suggesting that Giri could step down from his post. Responding to the claims, he said there was no truth in the speculation.

"Reports have been circulating since yesterday claiming that I am preparing to resign as Treasurer. However, there is absolutely no basis for such claims. I am not considering resignation. The reports suggesting I intend to resign are false," Giri said.

He also expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and welcomed judicial review of the case. "I am satisfied with the SIT investigation into the Ram Mandir theft case. I am also pleased that the matter has reached the courts,” he said.

Commenting on the resignation of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Giri said it was voluntary and was accepted in accordance with the Trust's constitution. “Champat Rai has resigned. Under the Trust's constitution, a resignation is automatically accepted once submitted. Negligence on his part was a contributing factor, which is why he resigned voluntarily; there was no pressure on him,” he said.