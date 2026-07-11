ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Panel Chief Calls Donation Theft A Disgrace

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Saturday described the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya temple as a "disgrace", saying the incident had embarrassed everyone associated with the shrine and underscored the need for stronger safeguards.

His remarks came as the temple trust reviewed the progress of the remaining construction works and awaited the Special Investigation Team's final report on the case. "The theft of offerings is a matter of deep disgrace. It has diminished all of us. We hope the systems will now be improved and such an incident doesn’t recur," Misra said.

Misra's remarks came after he inspected the ongoing construction works within the temple complex, including the boundary wall, Trust building, guest house and auditorium. He later held a meeting with engineers from the executing agencies to review the progress.

Providing an update on construction, Misra said the memorial dedicated to the old temple is almost complete. According to the Construction Committee, the Hutatma Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial) will be ready by the end of July. "Nearly all construction work at the Ram Mandir will be completed by July 30. The boundary wall is expected to be finished by September-end, while the auditorium is slated to be completed by December," the committee said.