Ram Mandir Panel Chief Calls Donation Theft A Disgrace
Nripendra Misra says incident embarrassed everyone associated with the shrine, underscores need for stronger safeguards, says most construction will be completed by December.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Saturday described the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya temple as a "disgrace", saying the incident had embarrassed everyone associated with the shrine and underscored the need for stronger safeguards.
His remarks came as the temple trust reviewed the progress of the remaining construction works and awaited the Special Investigation Team's final report on the case. "The theft of offerings is a matter of deep disgrace. It has diminished all of us. We hope the systems will now be improved and such an incident doesn’t recur," Misra said.
Misra's remarks came after he inspected the ongoing construction works within the temple complex, including the boundary wall, Trust building, guest house and auditorium. He later held a meeting with engineers from the executing agencies to review the progress.
Providing an update on construction, Misra said the memorial dedicated to the old temple is almost complete. According to the Construction Committee, the Hutatma Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial) will be ready by the end of July. "Nearly all construction work at the Ram Mandir will be completed by July 30. The boundary wall is expected to be finished by September-end, while the auditorium is slated to be completed by December," the committee said.
Also, 20 galleries have been planned for the Ram Katha Museum and the storylines have already been finalised. Decisions on the video content for the galleries will be taken during meetings over the next two days. Misra also said a three-member committee has been constituted to appoint the Chief Executive Officer of the temple administration, with the panel expected to take the final decision.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of temple offerings is scheduled to submit its final report on July 15. The team is expected to visit Ayodhya before finalising its findings. Following its preliminary inquiry, the SIT had recommended registration of cases against eight accused persons.
The investigation has also expanded to examine allegations of irregularities in land transactions linked to the temple trust. The SIT had visited Ayodhya on July 2 and July 3, after which it took land-related documents for legal examination. According to sources, the report on the matter is expected to be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office by July 15.
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