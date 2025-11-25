ETV Bharat / bharat

Souls Of Those Who Sacrificed Life For Ram Mandir Found Peace Today: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Flag Hoisting

Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their life for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be in peace today as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction. "Those who worked in background everyday dreamt of Ram Mandir, today ritualistic completion is over," said Bhagwat.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time, just as the construction of the temple did.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At RaM Mandir Flag Hoisting (PTI)

The flag was hoisted on the 'shikhar' of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhagwat, who were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years," he said.