Souls Of Those Who Sacrificed Life For Ram Mandir Found Peace Today: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Flag Hoisting
The Ram Mandir flag was hoisted by PM Modi and Bhagwat, who were accompanied by UP Governor Patel and CM Adityanath.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their life for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be in peace today as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction. "Those who worked in background everyday dreamt of Ram Mandir, today ritualistic completion is over," said Bhagwat.
Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time, just as the construction of the temple did.
The flag was hoisted on the 'shikhar' of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhagwat, who were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years," he said.
He added that through this flag, certain fundamental values had been elevated. "These are the values that will guide the world - from individual life to family life and the life of the entire creation. Dharma is what ensures well-being for all," Bhagwat said.
He said the saffron colour of the flag represents dharma and is therefore referred to as the 'dharma dhwaj'. The flag also bears the symbol of the Raghu dynasty -the kovidar (mandar) tree, he added.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams have been deployed in the holy city as part of heightened security measures for the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya.
Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas.
