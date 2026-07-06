ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Who's Bajrang Lal Bagra, Now At The Helm Of Affairs

Hyderabad: Amid the uproar over allegations of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and replaced him with Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the trust held in Ayodhya amid the ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations at the holy shrine. Bagra was unanimously chosen for the post, sources said. The leadership change comes at a time when the Trust is under scrutiny following alleged irregularities in temple donations, with police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing their probe into the matter.

Who is Bajrang Lal Bagra?

Bagra, sources said was an unanimous choice as he brings with him decades of experience in corporate management as well as organisational leadership within the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Bagra currently serves as the International General Secretary of the VHP, a position he has held since February 2024 after being elected at the organisation’s Pranyasi Mandal and Management Committee meeting in Ayodhya. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Bagra hails from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Before taking up full-time organisational responsibilities, he had a distinguished career in the public sector.