Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Who's Bajrang Lal Bagra, Now At The Helm Of Affairs
The leadership change comes at a time when Trust is under scrutiny following alleged irregularities in temple donations with police and SIT continuing their probe.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the uproar over allegations of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and replaced him with Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the trust held in Ayodhya amid the ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations at the holy shrine. Bagra was unanimously chosen for the post, sources said. The leadership change comes at a time when the Trust is under scrutiny following alleged irregularities in temple donations, with police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing their probe into the matter.
Who is Bajrang Lal Bagra?
Bagra, sources said was an unanimous choice as he brings with him decades of experience in corporate management as well as organisational leadership within the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
Bagra currently serves as the International General Secretary of the VHP, a position he has held since February 2024 after being elected at the organisation’s Pranyasi Mandal and Management Committee meeting in Ayodhya. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Bagra hails from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Before taking up full-time organisational responsibilities, he had a distinguished career in the public sector.
Bagra previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Mines. Earlier, he also held the posts of Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at NALCO and RITES Ltd, gaining extensive experience in financial management and corporate governance.
After opting for voluntary retirement from NALCO, Bagra became actively involved with the VHP. Over the years, he has held several important positions in the organisation, including Joint General Secretary, and has also served as the president and CEO of the Ekal Abhiyan.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rai was present within the temple complex but did not attend the meeting. The meeting, described as the trust’s most significant since its formation in 2020, focused on the probe and proposed governance reforms, said sources.
The meeting was convened by trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and chaired by trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. It was attended by senior trustees, government representatives and legal experts.
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